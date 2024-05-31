Viral video: Chinese man stuns internet by balancing sewing machine on glass bottles, watch

Wang Yekun, an electrician from Shandong, China, has become an internet sensation for his remarkable talent in balancing various objects, from sewing machines on glass bottles to gas cylinders on keys.

Wang Yekun, an electrician from Shandong province in eastern China, has captivated millions with his extraordinary talent for balancing a wide variety of objects. From old sewing machines teetering on upright glass beer bottles to large gas cylinders delicately poised on slim metal keys, Wang's balancing acts have turned him into an internet sensation.

In a viral Instagram video, Wang can be seen balancing a sewing machine on glass bottles, showcasing his unique skill. What started as a hobby in 2017 became a social media phenomenon three years later, and Wang now boasts several million fans on platforms like TikTok.

Wang’s journey to online stardom began with his mesmerizing videos, which not only display his successful balancing acts but also the painstaking process behind them. His attempts often result in broken bottles and collapsed installations, yet Wang’s unwavering dedication ensures he eventually succeeds, drawing viewers into his world of balance and patience.

“Balancing life is an art, sometimes serious and sometimes funny,” Wang said. “Share the balancing technique every day, let everyone experience the magic of the world in laughter!”

Wang's repertoire extends beyond inanimate objects. He also creates dynamic installations involving people, such as chairs that appear ready to topple but remain stable. His artistry requires immense patience and determination, traits that have earned him widespread admiration.

Meanwhile, across the globe in Derbyshire, UK, 76-year-old John Evans attempted to break the world record for the most wine glasses balanced on his head. On December 4, a crowd at Trowell Garden Centre in Nottingham watched as Evans balanced an impressive stack of 350 glasses. Already a Guinness World Record holder for balancing objects like pint glasses, balls, and bricks, Evans continues to push the boundaries of what can be balanced.