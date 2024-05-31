Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Motors geared up to scale new records, predicts domestic PV sales set to cross 5 million mark

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu are villains of their own love story, fans excited for duo’s romance

Groom jumps off stage for impromptu dance with friends, viral video leaves netizens in splits

Viral video: Chinese man stuns internet by balancing sewing machine on glass bottles, watch

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Katy Perry charging this unbelievable amount to perform at..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Motors geared up to scale new records, predicts domestic PV sales set to cross 5 million mark

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu are villains of their own love story, fans excited for duo’s romance

Groom jumps off stage for impromptu dance with friends, viral video leaves netizens in splits

8 reasons why you should eat one amla daily

7 Bollywood stars who were bullied over looks, called ugly

 Photos of  PM Modi at Vivekananda rock memorial go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Banaras Hindu University: Cardiology Head Dr. Om Shankar Alleges Government Shielding Culprits

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu are villains of their own love story, fans excited for duo’s romance

House of Lies review: Sanjay Kapoor's insufferable whodunit looks Broadchurch, talks Knives Out, but acts poor man's CID

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a CM, became his second wife by going against parents, her net worth is..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Chinese man stuns internet by balancing sewing machine on glass bottles, watch

Wang Yekun, an electrician from Shandong, China, has become an internet sensation for his remarkable talent in balancing various objects, from sewing machines on glass bottles to gas cylinders on keys.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 31, 2024, 01:19 PM IST

Viral video: Chinese man stuns internet by balancing sewing machine on glass bottles, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Wang Yekun, an electrician from Shandong province in eastern China, has captivated millions with his extraordinary talent for balancing a wide variety of objects. From old sewing machines teetering on upright glass beer bottles to large gas cylinders delicately poised on slim metal keys, Wang's balancing acts have turned him into an internet sensation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Art Vira (@art_viral)

In a viral Instagram video, Wang can be seen balancing a sewing machine on glass bottles, showcasing his unique skill. What started as a hobby in 2017 became a social media phenomenon three years later, and Wang now boasts several million fans on platforms like TikTok.

Wang’s journey to online stardom began with his mesmerizing videos, which not only display his successful balancing acts but also the painstaking process behind them. His attempts often result in broken bottles and collapsed installations, yet Wang’s unwavering dedication ensures he eventually succeeds, drawing viewers into his world of balance and patience.

“Balancing life is an art, sometimes serious and sometimes funny,” Wang said. “Share the balancing technique every day, let everyone experience the magic of the world in laughter!”

Wang's repertoire extends beyond inanimate objects. He also creates dynamic installations involving people, such as chairs that appear ready to topple but remain stable. His artistry requires immense patience and determination, traits that have earned him widespread admiration.

Meanwhile, across the globe in Derbyshire, UK, 76-year-old John Evans attempted to break the world record for the most wine glasses balanced on his head. On December 4, a crowd at Trowell Garden Centre in Nottingham watched as Evans balanced an impressive stack of 350 glasses. Already a Guinness World Record holder for balancing objects like pint glasses, balls, and bricks, Evans continues to push the boundaries of what can be balanced.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K: 21 passengers killed, 40 injured after bus falls into gorge

India's biggest flop put entire Bollywood in debt, lesbian love song caused controversy, director had to quit films

IMD update: Pre-monsoon showers likely to begin in Kerala today, check forecast here

At Hardik's wedding, this cricketer took on the role of performing Natasa Stankovic's kanyadaan

Delhi-NCR weather update: Temperature soars to 49.9 degrees in Mungeshpur amid heatwave, respite expected from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement