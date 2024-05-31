This actress gave no hits in 9 years, no Bollywood releases in 5 years, charges Rs 40 crore per film, net worth is..

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the leading actresses in India before she shifted base to the US. She remains the highest-paid Indian actress despite having no hits in 9 years. Her last hit film was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Bajirao Mastani'.

There has been a lot of discussion over the years about the pay parity that exists in the film industry. There was a time when actresses were paid meager amounts as compared to their male counterparts. However, with time, things have changed for the better, and now actresses also demand pay that is worthy of their services. Today, Indian actresses not only get paid their dues handsomely but also are some of the wealthiest people in the film industry.

Today, we will tell you about the highest-paid Indian actress who has not given any hits in 9 years and has not had a single film release in 5 years in Bollywood but still earns Rs 40 crore per film and has a massive net worth. We are talking about none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

While Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are considered to be the top actresses in India today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas out-earns them, thanks to her visibility in Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who made her debut in the film industry with 'Humraaz' (2002), charges a whopping up to Rs 40 crore for a film, as per Forbes. This is the fee that Priyanka Chopra charged for the Amazon Prime Video show 'Citadel'. She charges Rs 14-20 crore for a film in India, as per a report in Forbes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the leading actresses in India before she shifted base to the US. She remains the highest-paid Indian actress despite having no hits in 9 years. Her last hit film was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Bajirao Mastani'. Priyanka Chopra has also not worked in a Bollywood film for the past 5 years. Her last release was 'The Sky Is Pink' opposite Farhan Akhtar.

Despite this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only the highest-paid actress but is also one of the richest Indian actresses with an impressive net worth of $75 million (approximately Rs 620 crores).

READ | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Katy Perry charging this unbelievable amount to perform at..