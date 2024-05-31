Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, began small cart, now owns Rs 20000 crore company which is India's largest...

A native of Thiruthangal in Chennai, Chandramogan dropped out of his school due to financial constraints, and his family sold all their property. While his father owned a small provision shop, Chandramogan embarked on his career from a timber depot for Rs 65.

Some people face an arduous journey to success, but they strive to struggle, which consequently transforms their lives into motivational success stories.

One such inspiring person is 74-year-old RG Chandramogan, the chairman of Hatsun Agro Product. He began as a school dropout, then sold ice cream from carts, and now is a famous business tycoon owning India's largest private dairy companies.

Later in 1970, he quit the job and started an ice cream business with three workers from a 250 sq ft room. He invested just Rs 13,000, and sold ice cream on 15 pushcarts.

While his company grappled in the early months, it made over Rs 1.5 lakh in the first year itself, giving Chandramogan the motivation to continue.

In 1981, Chandramogan observed a gap in the service of ice cream industry. Tapping the market of small cities, Chandramogan created his ‘Arun’ ice cream brand as a market giant in Tamil Nadu. In 1986, he changed his brand’s name to Hatsun Agro Product.

Currently, it has become one of India’s largest private dairy companies. It earns a revenue of a staggering Rs 20,000 crore. While Chandramogan’s net worth has surpassed over Rs 13,000 crore ($1.7 billion), as per Forbes rich list. His items are sold in 42 countries. While, Chandramogan’s son C Sathyan serves as the Managing Director.