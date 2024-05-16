Hyderabad weather update, SRH vs GT: Will rain play spoilsport in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans are set to go head-to-head in the penultimate match of the league stage of the 2024 Indian Premier League on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This match holds significant importance for the home team, SRH.

Although the Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have already been eliminated from the tournament due to a washout against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 13th, the stakes remain high for Pat Cummins and Co.

Currently occupying the third position in the table with 14 points from 12 games, SRH holds their fate in their own hands. A single victory in their remaining two matches will secure their spot in the playoffs, with a realistic chance of finishing in the top two.

However, concerning news has emerged from Hyderabad regarding the possibility of heavy rain showers hitting the city just hours before the game. The storm is forecasted to subside around 5:45 PM, according to weather.com. Despite this, there is still a 15% chance of rain during the match, offering some hope that the game will not be disrupted.

If the points are shared, it will secure SRH's qualification for the playoffs. However, this would also mean that SRH will not have control over securing a top two spot, as a victory for Rajasthan Royals over KKR would prevent SRH from having two opportunities to reach the final.

While a washout or win would not significantly impact GT's fate or final position in the points table, a rainout match would result in the 2022 champions concluding their campaign with two consecutive washout matches.

