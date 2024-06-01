Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Earlier this week, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) unveiled an extensive list – the most-viewed Indian film stars on the platform in the last decade. The list of 100 divided fans. Some, who saw their favourites at the top, were excited. Others, who felt their idols were too far below in the list, questioned its credibility. But everyone agreed on one surprise. A young actress, just 30, and only six films old, beat heavyweight superstars to be at number 15 in the list, testament to the growing power of social media and digital age.

The six-film-old actress that beat Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, and Kangana

IMDb’s list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade is headed by Deepika Padukone, who edges out Shah Rukh Khan for the stop spot. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is at the third spot while Alia Bhatt sits pretty at fourth. The top 10 is largely along expected lines with some of the biggest names and faces in the Indian film industry. But the first surprise is at #15, which is held by Triptii Dimri of Qala, Bulbbul, and Animal-fame. Triptii made her debut in a blink-and-you-miss-it role in Mom back in 2017. She then appeared in a larger role in Poster Boys the same year. Her breakthrough came with Laila Majnu, following which she appeared in two critically-acclaimed films Bulbbul and Qala. But she shot to nationwide mainstream fame with her cameo in Animal in 2023, following which she was dubbed ‘national crush’.

Why is it surprising to see Triptii Dimri at 15

Triptii Dimri is a known face but her fame is relatively new. Prior to appearing in Animal just six months ago, she was an unknown commodity in majority of India. Her four films in lead roles had all been niche. In comparison, some of the names below her are not only much bigger stars but have been around for much longer too. For instance, Ranbir Kapoor is at 17, Ranveer Singh at 19, Ajay Devgn at 20, Anushka Sharma at 22, and Kangana Ranaut at 45. This could partially be because more people searched Triptii on IMDB post each of her films as opposed to bigger actors. But then, the list is largely populated by big stars, so Triptii’s presence and placement has confused many.

Triptii Dimri’s upcoming projects

2024 promises to be a busy year for Triptii, who has four projects lined up for release. The actress will be first seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Rajkummar Rao. She then has Bad Newz, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Next up for the actress will be Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan. Earlier this week, it was announced that Triptii will star opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2. Given these big films in her kitty, Triptii can hope that the coming decade is even better for her.

