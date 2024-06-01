Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…

'Time for this war to end': US President Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to...

Weather update: These states to get respite from severe heatwave from today; check full forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

Meet Raj Kapoor’s heroine, who became superstar at 22, one mistake ruined her career; quit films, is now living as...

Foods to eat after morning run

10 enchanting images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

8 anticipated films to watch out for in June

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Meet Raj Kapoor’s heroine, who became superstar at 22, one mistake ruined her career; quit films, is now living as...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

This 30-year-old actress has been ranked more popular than Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Kangana Ranaut by IMDb

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 08:00 AM IST

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...
The six-film old actress who beat Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka in...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Earlier this week, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) unveiled an extensive list – the most-viewed Indian film stars on the platform in the last decade. The list of 100 divided fans. Some, who saw their favourites at the top, were excited. Others, who felt their idols were too far below in the list, questioned its credibility. But everyone agreed on one surprise. A young actress, just 30, and only six films old, beat heavyweight superstars to be at number 15 in the list, testament to the growing power of social media and digital age.

The six-film-old actress that beat Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, and Kangana

IMDb’s list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade is headed by Deepika Padukone, who edges out Shah Rukh Khan for the stop spot. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is at the third spot while Alia Bhatt sits pretty at fourth. The top 10 is largely along expected lines with some of the biggest names and faces in the Indian film industry. But the first surprise is at #15, which is held by Triptii Dimri of Qala, Bulbbul, and Animal-fame. Triptii made her debut in a blink-and-you-miss-it role in Mom back in 2017. She then appeared in a larger role in Poster Boys the same year. Her breakthrough came with Laila Majnu, following which she appeared in two critically-acclaimed films Bulbbul and Qala. But she shot to nationwide mainstream fame with her cameo in Animal in 2023, following which she was dubbed ‘national crush’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Why is it surprising to see Triptii Dimri at 15

Triptii Dimri is a known face but her fame is relatively new. Prior to appearing in Animal just six months ago, she was an unknown commodity in majority of India. Her four films in lead roles had all been niche. In comparison, some of the names below her are not only much bigger stars but have been around for much longer too. For instance, Ranbir Kapoor is at 17, Ranveer Singh at 19, Ajay Devgn at 20, Anushka Sharma at 22, and Kangana Ranaut at 45. This could partially be because more people searched Triptii on IMDB post each of her films as opposed to bigger actors. But then, the list is largely populated by big stars, so Triptii’s presence and placement has confused many.

Triptii Dimri’s upcoming projects

2024 promises to be a busy year for Triptii, who has four projects lined up for release. The actress will be first seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Rajkummar Rao. She then has Bad Newz, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Next up for the actress will be Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan. Earlier this week, it was announced that Triptii will star opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2. Given these big films in her kitty, Triptii can hope that the coming decade is even better for her.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Viral video: Black panther cub Bagheera spotted alongside mother at Pench Tiger Reserve

Meet Raj Kapoor’s heroine, who became superstar at 22, one mistake ruined her career; quit films, is now living as...

'He should be arrested': Nandamuri Balakrishna pushes co-star Anjali aggressively on stage, netizens call it 'assault'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement