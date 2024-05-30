Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel warns war in Gaza may extend seven more months

Apple iOS 18, iPadOS 18, AI features and more to be unveiled at WWDC 2024, event to take place on…

Bihar schools closed due to severe heatwave conditions till...

RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan board to announce results today, get direct link here

IMD update: Pre-monsoon showers likely to begin by today in Kerala, check forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel warns war in Gaza may extend seven more months

Apple iOS 18, iPadOS 18, AI features and more to be unveiled at WWDC 2024, event to take place on…

Bihar schools closed due to severe heatwave conditions till...

8 herbs to keep your body cool amid heatwave

8 superfoods that help to cure diarrhea

8 hit films rejected by Aamir Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Meet Akshay, Abhishek's heroine, who began her career as model, saw failed marriage with top Indian sportsman, is now...

Annu Kapoor reacts to backlash over Hamare Baarah: 'Opposing something in democracy is a right but...'

Munawar Faruqui cuts cake with Mehzabeen Coatwala in first photos after rumoured wedding

HomeEducation

Education

RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan board to announce results today, get direct link here

To pass the RBSE Class 8 exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 30, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan board to announce results today, get direct link here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, is set to announce the results for Class 5 and Class 8 on May 30, 2024. Students and parents can access the scores on the official RBSE website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and education.rajasthan.gov.in

The RBSE Class 8 exams took place from March 28 to April 4, commencing with the English paper on the first day, followed by math and science on March 30 and April 1, respectively. Examinations were conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

RBSE Secretary Krishan Kunal will announce the results on May 30 at 3 pm. Upon release, students can check their results on the official website. This year, 12,64,913 students were enrolled in Class 8, with 12,52,127 appearing for the exams.

To pass the RBSE Class 8 exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Last year, the board declared the results on May 17, 2023, with 8,119 students receiving A1 grade and 54,889 obtaining A2 grade. Additionally, 76,139 students passed with a C grade (50-60 percent), and 1,16,262 students with a D grade (40-50 percent), with no merit list announced.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in, the official website of the Rajasthan Council of School Education.
  • Click on the RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login details and submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Review the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

Munawar Faruqui cuts cake with Mehzabeen Coatwala in first photos after rumoured wedding

Meet outsider who became star with debut, one mistake in contract ruined her life, has no films in 26 years, works as...

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

'Main tujhe...': CSK fan who invaded pitch during IPL 2024 reveals MS Dhoni’s promise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement