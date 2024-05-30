RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan board to announce results today, get direct link here

RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, is set to announce the results for Class 5 and Class 8 on May 30, 2024. Students and parents can access the scores on the official RBSE website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and education.rajasthan.gov.in

The RBSE Class 8 exams took place from March 28 to April 4, commencing with the English paper on the first day, followed by math and science on March 30 and April 1, respectively. Examinations were conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

RBSE Secretary Krishan Kunal will announce the results on May 30 at 3 pm. Upon release, students can check their results on the official website. This year, 12,64,913 students were enrolled in Class 8, with 12,52,127 appearing for the exams.

To pass the RBSE Class 8 exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Last year, the board declared the results on May 17, 2023, with 8,119 students receiving A1 grade and 54,889 obtaining A2 grade. Additionally, 76,139 students passed with a C grade (50-60 percent), and 1,16,262 students with a D grade (40-50 percent), with no merit list announced.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: How to check