Viral video: Outrage over woman's dance at Mumbai airport sparks calls for action, watch

Outrage has erupted over a viral video of a woman dancing to a Bollywood song at Mumbai airport, reigniting concerns over the trend of public dancing in inappropriate locations.

In recent times, an alarming surge in the phenomenon of individuals dancing in metro trains, on train platforms, and in other public spaces has drawn widespread attention. These acts, deemed unnecessary and disruptive, have left fellow commuters feeling inconvenienced and uncomfortable. Now, a newly emerged video circulating on social media platform X has reignited the debate, capturing a woman performing a Bollywood dance routine at Mumbai airport.

The virus has reached the airports pic.twitter.com/vSG15BOAZE — desi mojito (@desimojito) May 29, 2024

The video unfolds to reveal a woman adorned in traditional attire, enthusiastically gyrating to the beats of Kurukshetra's 'Aap ka aana' song. While some onlookers appeared curious, others seemed indifferent to the spectacle.

"The virus has reached the airports," remarked a user on X, identified by the handle @desimojito, upon sharing the footage.

Criticism swiftly followed, with many condemning the woman's actions as a public nuisance and urging airport authorities to intervene. Amidst the flurry of reactions, concerns mounted over the persistence of this trend.

One user expressed their discomfort, quipping, "Cringed so hard twisted my intestines into a knot. And it's always a terrible, obscure 90s Bollywood song." Another lamented, "Where is humanity and sanity going?" while a third advocated for stricter regulations, stating, "People like them need strict laws and penalties, they've turned every place into a circus."

Calls for action extended beyond social media, with one user urging Prime Minister Modi to address the issue in his next term. Another demanded action from @AAI_Official, emphasizing the need to eradicate such disruptions from airport premises, emphasizing the seriousness of air travel and business conducted therein.