Bank Holidays in June 2024: Branches to remain closed for 10 days this month, check full list

As per RBI, banks in India will be closed for 10 days in June.

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 30, 2024, 09:04 PM IST

Bank Holidays in June 2024: Branches to remain closed for 10 days this month, check full list
    Bank customers should expect at least 10 non-working days at their banks this month due to various religious holidays and weekend closures. All national banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will observe at least 10 days of non-working days in June 2024, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. It's important to note that the holiday calendar for banks is determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and respective state governments, with regional holidays varying based on local customs.

    Here is the full list of upcoming non-working days:

    • June 8: Banks are closed due to the second Saturday.
    • June 9: Banks are closed due to Sunday.
    • June 15: Banks in Mizoram will be closed for YMA Day. Banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti.
    • June 17: Banks across India will be closed for Bakri Eid, except in Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.
    • June 18: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Bakri Eid (Id-Uz-Zuha).
    • June 22: Banks are closed due to the fourth Saturday.
    • June 23: Banks are closed due to Sunday.
    • June 30: Banks are closed due to Sunday.

    Customers are advised to confirm all non-working dates with their nearest bank branch to plan accordingly and avoid last-minute inconveniences.

     

     

     

