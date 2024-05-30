Bank Holidays in June 2024: Branches to remain closed for 10 days this month, check full list

Personal Finance
As per RBI, banks in India will be closed for 10 days in June.
Bank customers should expect at least 10 non-working days at their banks this month due to various religious holidays and weekend closures. All national banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will observe at least 10 days of non-working days in June 2024, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. It's important to note that the holiday calendar for banks is determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and respective state governments, with regional holidays varying based on local customs.
Here is the full list of upcoming non-working days:
Customers are advised to confirm all non-working dates with their nearest bank branch to plan accordingly and avoid last-minute inconveniences.