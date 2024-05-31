Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Exploring transformative potential of application modernisation for sustainable solutions in future

How can India and Pakistan face each other twice in T20 World Cup 2024?

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India, here’s why

Viral video: Little girl’s adorable dance to 'Ruki Sukhi Roti' will melt your heart, watch

Pune Porsche Crash: Father, grandfather of minor accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Exploring transformative potential of application modernisation for sustainable solutions in future

How can India and Pakistan face each other twice in T20 World Cup 2024?

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India, here’s why

8 yoga asanas to avoid bloating in summer

Side effects of using ice on skin

World's 10 highest mountains

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Banaras Hindu University: Cardiology Head Dr. Om Shankar Alleges Government Shielding Culprits

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Bad Cop teaser: Menacing Anurag Kashyap, honest Gulshan Devaiah bring new twist to classic hero vs villain saga

This actress gave no hits in 9 years, no Bollywood releases in 5 years, charges Rs 40 crore per film, net worth is..

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora 'respectfully' part ways? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

Exploring transformative potential of application modernisation for sustainable solutions in future

Driven by innovation and community leadership, this process encourages organisations to adopt modernization techniques, leading to more efficient, scalable, and secure applications

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 31, 2024, 04:03 PM IST

Exploring transformative potential of application modernisation for sustainable solutions in future
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's more important than ever for businesses to update and adapt their applications in the fast changing industry of cloud computing. In the face of swift technological advancements, application modernization serves as an excellent example of the vital role that it plays in assisting organisations in remaining relevant and competitive. Driven by innovation and community leadership, this process encourages organisations to adopt modernization techniques, leading to more efficient, scalable, and secure applications. Savitha Raghunathan's experience exemplifies the critical role of application modernization in staying competitive and relevant amidst these rapid technological shifts. 

Application modernization refers to the process of updating older software applications to newer computing approaches, including newer languages, frameworks, and infrastructure platforms. 

This process improves the application's performance, scalability, and manageability, enabling organisations to better align with modern business needs and technological advancements. It often involves migrating systems to the cloud, integrating with new data platforms, and updating system architectures to support more agile and efficient operations.Application modernization addresses existing challenges and lays the groundwork for future advancements, creating technical guides that streamline the process and nurture a culture of innovation. Prioritising user experience and understanding end-user needs not only enhances user satisfaction but also improves the overall efficiency and usability of modernised applications.

SavithaRaghunathan, a maintainer of the CNCF Sandbox project Konveyor, an open-source software dedicated to application modernization, has made noteworthy contributions in this domain. With a background in software engineering and a passion for innovation, Raghunathan has been instrumental in encouraging the adoption of modernization practices across organisations. 

Her expertise and community leadership have paved the way for more efficient, scalable, and secure applications that meet the demands of today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. 

Her notable involvement with the project has been pivotal in shaping the future of application modernization. Her contributions have addressed existing challenges and laid the groundwork for future advancements in the field. With a background in software engineering and a passion for innovation, Raghunathan has been instrumental in encouraging the adoption of modernization practices across organisations. 

Her expertise and community leadership have been instrumental in developing more efficient, scalable, and secure applications that align with the demands of today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Her notable involvement with the project has been pivotal in shaping the future of application modernization. Through her contributions, she has tackled existing challenges and laid the foundation for future advancements in the field of application modernization. 

Her approach to modernization is characterised by empathy and a deep understanding of end-user needs. By prioritising user experience and creating technical guides, she has contributed to streamlining the modernization process and nurtured a culture of innovation within the community. By empathising with end-users, she can foresee potential challenges and address them proactively. This approach not only improves user satisfaction but also enhances the overall efficiency and usability of the tool.

The impact of application modernization extends beyond immediate spheres of influence, with a wealth of published works reflecting expertise and insights in the field. Her contributions, spanning research papers, media coverage, and blogs, consistently inform and inspire professionals across the industry. Moving forward, collaboration and knowledge-sharing are highlighted as crucial strategies for navigating the complexities of application modernization, keeping businesses at the forefront of the dynamic landscape of application development.

The journey of Savitha Raghunathan exemplifies how application modernization has the potential to drive sustainable solutions for the future. As businesses continue to adapt to the demands of the digital age, her contributions stand out as a source of innovation and progress in an ever-changing industry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet Indian genius who won National Spelling Bee contest in US at age 12, he is from…

    RBSE Rajasthan Class 10 board results out, check direct link here to know results

    Meet highest paid South Indian actress, charges Rs 10 crore for a film, not Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah

    Meet man who became IIT Bombay professor at just 22, got sacked from IIT after some years because..

    Who is Bobby Kataria, YouTuber arrested for human trafficking?

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement