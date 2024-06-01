Twitter
Imtiaz Ali opens up on Shah Rukh, Anushka's Jab Harry Met Sejal failure, calls it 'unfortunate child': 'I felt like...'

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 08:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Imtiaz Ali recently left everyone spellbound with his Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila which starred Diljit Dosanjh. While he has given several hits and blockbusters, the filmmaker has also had his share of failures, one of which is Harry Met Sejal. Now, the filmmaker has opened up on the film's box office failure. 

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Imtiaz Ali called Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal an 'unfortunate child' and said, "So what if it didn’t do well, it is still your film,’ I was told. Toh mujhe bohot dard hua. It is an unfortunate child. I felt a sense of ownership over the film, I felt like telling it, ‘I am not embarrassed of you brother, you are mine, as much as any other film of mine.’ So, in that moment, I felt a strange melancholy, ek ajeeb sa dard mehsoos hua, that oh this was an unsuccessful film, which I didn’t feel it in this manner back then." 

The filmmaker said he has 'processed the pain over time' and added, "You have to let it go… I feel lucky for all my failures. Now Jab Harry Met Sejal didn’t work, still, I felt there was something good happening. I am not perturbed by it. You shouldn’t be so bothered with success or failure.”

Imtiaz Ali said Jab Harry Met Sejal was an experiment which didn't work and added, "The process is different with each film, but the approach was similar. I was trying to make a light film with Jab Harry Met Sejal, an easy film, in which there is no ‘funda’, no obvious depth, no philosophical depth. I was trying to make a light film, which was also an experiment. The films of mine that were doing well were not like that. But I didn’t want to make the same kind of film, in fact I wanted to be different so I went into that direction. That was a pure thought. Some experiments won’t work." 

 Jab Harry Met Sejal is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences and emerged to be a box office bomb in India, however, it was fairly successful overseas.

