Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps

Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover, and Mouni Roy-starrer Blackout revolves around one night in Pune that leads to a series of funny mishaps.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 30, 2024, 09:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps
Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy in Blackout
Vikrant Massey, who was last seen in the sleeper hit, 12th Fail, will now be seen in the crime comedy Blackout. Vikrant's next will premiere on JioCinema on June 7, and the OTT platform dropped the trailer of the film. The basic plot of Blackout revolves around single night when a crime reporter Lenny (Vikrant) gets into a series of mishaps, along with Sunil Grover, and Mouni Roy. 

Blackout takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery. As crime reporter Lenny, played by Vikrant Massey, gets entangled in a web of greed and misfortune, the film unravels a series of unexpected twists and turns that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Vikrant Massey said, "I am thrilled that 'Blackout' is making its premiere on JioCinema. This film pushes the boundaries of storytelling, and I believe viewers will be captivated by its unique narrative." Co-star Sunil Grover added, "Working on 'Blackout' was an extraordinary experience. The film offers a perfect blend of suspense and drama that will keep audiences hooked from start to finish. I can’t wait for the world to see it." Mouni Roy, expressing her enthusiasm for the film, stated, "Being a part of 'Blackout' has been an incredible journey. The film's unique storyline and captivating characters drew me in from the start. I'm excited for audiences to witness the suspense and excitement that the film has to offer."

Written and Directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar and Produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Niraj Kothari under 11:11 Productions. Blackout will be streaming exclusively from June 7 only on JioCinema.

