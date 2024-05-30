Twitter
Viral

After Hardik Pandya, now Natasa Stankovic breaks silence amid rumoured divorce with India star

Natasa Stankovic is also now grabbing headlines for cryptic Instagram posts and stories she has posted for the past couple of days. The actress's posts have only fueled the rumours of a potential divorce from Hardik Pandya.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 30, 2024, 08:39 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are currently in the news with fans waiting with bated breath for either party to confirm or deny the rumours of their separation. India vice-captain Hardik Pandya and his wife, Serbian actress, Natasa Stankovic are rumoured to be separated after eagle-eyed fans spotted some bizarre social media activity. 

The couple who always seemed so in love has not posted about each other for a while now. Natasa also removed the surname Pandya from her Instagram bio, which has added fuel to the fire. Hardik Pandya also avoided posting anything for his wife on her birthday back on March 4.

A viral post on Reddit said, "Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, but something is definitely off between both of them." 

Amid all this, Natasa Stankovic is also now grabbing headlines for some cryptic Instagram posts and stories that she has been posting for the past couple of days. The actress's posts have only fueled the rumours of a potential divorce.

Natasa Stankovic has been active on her Instagram and has been posting cryptic posts and stories. In her recent IG story, she could be seen driving around in Mumbai with the message "Praise God". In another story, she could be seen in a gym with the lyrics of Cory Asbury's song Reckless Love highlighted in the picture.

Natasa Stankovic also posted a mirror selfie in an elevator and a photo of Jesus on her profile with the song "In The Room", in honour of Jesus. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While there is no official confirmation from either Natasa or Hardik, these posts are surely adding fuel to the fire. 

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in May 2020 after a whirlwind romance. They welcomed their first child - Agastya - in July of the same year. They also held a lavish vow renewal ceremony, following both Hindu and Christian cultures, in 2023.

