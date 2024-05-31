Bujii and Bhairava review: Prabhas' futuristic Baahubali-type Kalki 2898 prelude AD is fun, AI Keerthy steals the show

Nag Ashwin's animated series Bujji and Bhairava is fun, filled with action and sets the tone right for Kalki 2898 AD.

Director- Nag Ashwin

Cast- Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Brahmanandan

Where to Watch- Prime Video

Rating-3 stars

Nag Ashwin is all set to woo the audience with his upcoming dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD. However, to set the base for the grand film, the filmmaker decides to give a glimpse into the dystopian world with the animated series. The series sets the tone for the film and even gives an introduction to Bujji and Bhairava.

The two episodic series revolves around Bhairava (Prabhas), a bounty hunter with dreams of getting into the complex, who meets Bujji, an AI pilot of a Cargo Ship, and how they both on their lows set off a crackling friendship fueled with ambition, adventure and partnership.

Prabhas' entry as futuristic, fun, and sarcastic Baahubali in the series, who in return for some units beats the goons to save a life, is whistle-worthy. Unlike Prabhas in Baahubali, Bhairava is a bit gullible but popular among the people of Kashi and a strong competitor. While his sarcasm, humour, and lively action keep you hooked, Mohak Ninad's voice (in the Hindi version) sometimes doesn't match his stature.

AI Keerthy Suresh (Bujji) is a show stealer. The quirky voice, intelligence, innocence, and smart mind keep you intrigued and leave you wanting to know more about what it can do. The simple and well-executed narrative of their sweet friendship makes you go aww at some parts and also works in favor of the dystopian world of Kalki 2898 AD.

Brahmanandan's cameo adds humour to the series and compliments Bhairava's character. What disappointed me is the basic animation and editing, which could have been enhanced to make it the best-animated series so far. However, keeping in mind the target audience (kids), it seems fine.

The unbreakable, sour, and sweet friendship bond established between Bujji and Bhairava is the part that leaves you with a smile on your face. The fun banter between the two sets the benchmark high for the entertainment quotient in Kalki 2898 AD. However, it will be interesting to see if Prabhas will be able to pull off the humor like this in the movie.

If we overlook some of the technical flaws, Bujji and Bhairava is a super fun, perfect prelude to Kalki 2898 AD which not only hooks the kids to the screen rooting for their superhero but also grabs the interest of the adults with its witty humour. It is a mix of comedy, action, and smile-worthy moments and will leave everyone excited for the OG live-action film and looks like just more than a promotional strategy.

