Bujii and Bhairava review: Prabhas' futuristic Baahubali-type Kalki 2898 prelude AD is fun, AI Keerthy steals the show

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh warm-up match?

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor confirmed as new host, says 'jhakaas nahi kuch khaas karte hai', leaves netizens divided

Felony charges and political ambitions: Donald Trump at the legal and electoral crossroads

This actor left UPSC dreams for Bollywood, was launched by Amitabh, fought Shah Rukh, then disappeared for years, now...

Data-Driven Decision Making: Leveraging KPI Metrics for Strategic Insight

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor confirmed as new host, says 'jhakaas nahi kuch khaas karte hai', leaves netizens divided

Felony charges and political ambitions: Donald Trump at the legal and electoral crossroads

Data-Driven Decision Making: Leveraging KPI Metrics for Strategic Insight

7 deadliest plants in the world

8 unique animals found near Equator

Running vs jumping rope: Which is better for weight loss?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Banaras Hindu University: Cardiology Head Dr. Om Shankar Alleges Government Shielding Culprits

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor confirmed as new host, says 'jhakaas nahi kuch khaas karte hai', leaves netizens divided

This actor left UPSC dreams for Bollywood, was launched by Amitabh, fought Shah Rukh, then disappeared for years, now...

Bujii and Bhairava review: Prabhas' futuristic Baahubali-type Kalki 2898 prelude AD is fun, AI Keerthy steals the show

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Bujii and Bhairava review: Prabhas' futuristic Baahubali-type Kalki 2898 prelude AD is fun, AI Keerthy steals the show

Nag Ashwin's animated series Bujji and Bhairava is fun, filled with action and sets the tone right for Kalki 2898 AD.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 31, 2024, 04:23 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Bujii and Bhairava review: Prabhas' futuristic Baahubali-type Kalki 2898 prelude AD is fun, AI Keerthy steals the show
Bujji and Bhairava animated series
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director- Nag Ashwin
Cast- Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Brahmanandan
Where to Watch- Prime Video
Rating-3 stars

Nag Ashwin is all set to woo the audience with his upcoming dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD. However, to set the base for the grand film, the filmmaker decides to give a glimpse into the dystopian world with the animated series. The series sets the tone for the film and even gives an introduction to Bujji and Bhairava. 

The two episodic series revolves around Bhairava (Prabhas), a bounty hunter with dreams of getting into the complex, who meets Bujji, an AI pilot of a Cargo Ship, and how they both on their lows set off a crackling friendship fueled with ambition, adventure and partnership. 

Prabhas' entry as futuristic, fun, and sarcastic Baahubali in the series, who in return for some units beats the goons to save a life, is whistle-worthy. Unlike Prabhas in Baahubali, Bhairava is a bit gullible but popular among the people of Kashi and a strong competitor. While his sarcasm, humour, and lively action keep you hooked,  Mohak Ninad's voice (in the Hindi version) sometimes doesn't match his stature. 

AI Keerthy Suresh (Bujji) is a show stealer. The quirky voice, intelligence, innocence, and smart mind keep you intrigued and leave you wanting to know more about what it can do. The simple and well-executed narrative of their sweet friendship makes you go aww at some parts and also works in favor of the dystopian world of Kalki 2898 AD. 

Brahmanandan's cameo adds humour to the series and compliments Bhairava's character. What disappointed me is the basic animation and editing, which could have been enhanced to make it the best-animated series so far. However, keeping in mind the target audience (kids), it seems fine. 

The unbreakable, sour, and sweet friendship bond established between Bujji and Bhairava is the part that leaves you with a smile on your face. The fun banter between the two sets the benchmark high for the entertainment quotient in Kalki 2898 AD. However, it will be interesting to see if Prabhas will be able to pull off the humor like this in the movie. 

If we overlook some of the technical flaws, Bujji and Bhairava is a super fun, perfect prelude to Kalki 2898 AD which not only hooks the kids to the screen rooting for their superhero but also grabs the interest of the adults with its witty humour. It is a mix of comedy, action, and smile-worthy moments and will leave everyone excited for the OG live-action film and looks like just more than a promotional strategy.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar’s heroine, who gave 19 flops in 14 years, quit films; now runs India’s first…

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD ropes in man who worked in Avengers Endgame, Avatar, Black Panther 2, The Batman; he is...

Meet Indian genius, son of constable, worked with IIT, NASA, then went missing, was found after years in...

Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence amid divorce rumours with Natasa Stankovic

'Karwali bezzati?': Vijay Varma mocks ex-FTII chief Gajendra Chauhan after he says 'proud' of Payal Kapadia's Cannes win

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement