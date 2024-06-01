Twitter
Bollywood

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi takes a good start at the box office.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 08:03 AM IST

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's still from Mr & Mrs Mahi
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-anticipated romantic sports drama, Mr & Mrs Mahi, hit the theatres on May 31 and opened to a mixed response from the audience. The film, however, benefitted from Rs 99 ticket price and is off to a good start at the box office. 

Mr & Mrs. Mahi hit the theatres on Cinema Lovers’ Day which worked in the favour of the film. According to rough data of Sacnilk, The romantic sports drama has collected Rs 7 crore on day. The film had an overall 56.15% Hindi Occupancy which is a good start for the film at the box office. 

Not only this, Mr & Mrs Mahi has also beat Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree’s day one haul, becoming his highest-opening. On the other hand, it is Janhvi Kapoor’s second highest-opening film after Dhadak. The film's opening day haul has also beaten Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Yami Gautam's Article 370 and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan's first day collection becoming the fourth highest openning film of 2024. It will now be interesting to see whether the film picks up pace on the weekend or not


Helmed by Sharan Sharma, Mr & Mrs Mahi is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and revolves around around two distinctive persons, Mahendra (Rao) and Mahima (Kapoor), coming together and forming a partnership for life. However, their imperfectly perfect partnership has to fight against all odds and discover the power behind their dreams. 

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the movie Srikanth which received positive reviews from the critics and audience. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Devara. The actress will be making her Telugu debut with the Koratala Siva’s film which also stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 10.

