Groom jumps off stage for impromptu dance with friends, viral video leaves netizens in splits

A groom's spontaneous dance at his wedding has gone viral on Instagram, delighting viewers with his impromptu move to join friends dancing on the street.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 31, 2024, 01:47 PM IST

Groom jumps off stage for impromptu dance with friends, viral video leaves netizens in splits
In an unexpected and heartwarming twist, a groom's impromptu dance at his wedding has captivated social media, quickly going viral. The video, shared on Instagram by the account ‘Uff Teri Adaa’, captures a delightful and humorous moment from the groom's special day.

The clip begins with the groom sitting beside his bride on the wedding stage, his attention riveted on the lively street outside where friends and family are dancing exuberantly. Overcome with the festive spirit, he suddenly leaps up and joins the street dancers, eliciting laughter and cheers from onlookers.

Watch the viral video below to see the joyful celebration that has everyone talking:

Shared just five days ago, the video has amassed an impressive 112,000 likes. Social media users have found the groom's spontaneous dance both charming and entertaining. One commenter humorously noted, “Last self-made decision. Kidding. The man lives for dancing and is one of those people who just loves to dance during their time off. Good to see that his wife is also happy about it.” Another added, “He lives the moment of his life.”

The comments section is brimming with humorous reactions. One user joked, “I'm scared for myself, how would I control myself,” while another quipped, “Wedding important - not correct. Dance is important - correct.” A third user remarked, “I should dance first, the wedding can happen later,” capturing the lighthearted mood of the moment. Another added, “When your best friend calls, you just go and join them, not wait around for a perfect situation. Yes, even if it's your wedding.” A final comment read, “When Best Friends Dancing alone on Fav Song.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
