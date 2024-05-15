Twitter
Nanda Master'nka Chatasali becomes first Odia film to be presented at Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali has been directed by Pranab Aich and produced by Abhaya Pati.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 15, 2024, 08:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Based on the life of the late 103-year-old Indian teacher Nanda Prusty, Nanda Master'nka Chatasali has become the first Odia film to be presented at the Bharat Pavilion at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 scheduled to take place in the French Riviera from May 14 to May 25.

The film's team has been invited by the Bharat Pavilion to launch their poster and trailer at the closing ceremony of the India Pavilion. The trailer launch is scheduled for 4:15 PM, May 22, at 108, Bharat Pavilion, International Reviera. 

Other big films which are going to be a part the Bharat Pavilion are Neeraj Pandey's Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum, Abhijit Aadhya's Adrikaa, Divya Khosla's Savie, and Pratik Gandhi's Harna to name a few.

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali has been directed by Pranab Aich, who is known for his documentaries that have travelled in more than 50 film festivals around the world in cities such as Beijing, Durban, and Tirana. The producer Abhaya Pati is a journalist from Odisha. The film marks the debut of both, Pranab and Abhaya. 

Nanda Prusty received Padma Shri from the former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2021. His biography Nanda Master'nka Chatasali had its world premiere at the prestigious NETPAC award section of 29th Kolkota International Film Festival. It was also recently screened at the 16th Habitat Film Festival in Delhi.

To stay informed and connected about the films journey log in to www.nandamasternkachatasali.in. The film is expected to release by the end of 2024 after travelling across the world through film festivals.

