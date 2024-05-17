'They did her dirty': Aishwarya Rai fans criticise stylist for her 'failed art project' outfit on Cannes red carpet

Aishwarya Rai walked the Cannes red carpet on Thursday in a Falguni and Shane Peacock gown that has been criticised by fans

Aishwarya Rai returned to the Cannes Film Festival for the 22nd time in her career this Thursday. The actress has been a regular on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival since she debuted in 2002 for the screening of Devdas. And while Aishwarya has been praised for delivering some of the most iconic looks on Cannes red carpet over the years, this years, the fans were disappointed. The actress was praised for her look and confidence but her outfit was ripped apart by fans online.

Aishwarya Rai wore an intricate black and white gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock for her first appearance on the Cannes 2024 red carpet. The gown had white ruffled sleeves and a log train with golden adornments on it. On the whole, netizens have not been fans of the outfit, comparing it to a child’s art project and saying Aishwarya deserved better. Aishwarya was styled for the occasion by Akshay Tyagi.

The pictures were shared online on various social media platforms on Thursday night. The comments began appearing almost immediately. “The gown is god awful (looks like someone's failed art project - maybe would have been better without the white sleeves/train),” read one. One Aishwarya fan commented, “The dress is awful! The fabric is just creasing and looking like its poorly made. Cmon, Aish deserves better!”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes red carpet (Image: Reddit)

Many noted that the designers and stylists seemed to have tried to compensate for Aishwarya’s injury. The actress appeared on the red carpet with her left arm in a cast. “I feel like the white fabric part on her arms might have been added last minute so that her arm cast doesn’t stick out,” wondered one. Many fans said that the designers and stylist 'did Aishwarya dirty' on the red carpet.

But some special criticism was reserved for the golden adornments on the train of the gown. One fan exclaimed, “What are these golden omelettes?” Another wrote, “Aishwarya my queen, FIRE. YOUR. STYLIST.”

Aishwarya will appear on the red carpet of Cannes at least once again this year and she will have a chance to redeem herself and maybe attempt to outdo and surpass some of her more iconic Cannes looks from previous years.

