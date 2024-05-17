Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

HunyHuny Launches its Exclusive Store for all your Parenting Needs in Koramangala, Bangalore

Reversedo, An Advanced Forex Trading Robot to Improve Market Predictions is Launched

Fitspresso Reviews Coffee (Australia, United Kingdom and Canada) FitSpresso Ingredients, Side Effects

Prodentim Review - Boosts Oral Or Teeth Gum Health Shocking Reports Probiotics & Serious Side Effects?

Success in share market through birth chart

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Chennai Super Kings in must-win clash

HunyHuny Launches its Exclusive Store for all your Parenting Needs in Koramangala, Bangalore

Who should avoid drinking coconut water

10 probiotic-rich foods for summer

Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in gold in stunning second look at Cannes 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Meet actress who faced body shaming after pregnancy, baby was in ICU, she fought depression, returned to work because...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

HunyHuny Launches its Exclusive Store for all your Parenting Needs in Koramangala, Bangalore

Discover from a wide selection of premium baby and parenting products at HunyHuny. From luxurious strollers to cozy cribs, find everything you need to provide the best start in life for your little one.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 17, 2024, 09:59 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

HunyHuny, the epitome of excellence in premium Baby and Parenting products, is poised to redefine the parenting experience with the grand opening of its latest store in the most happening city Bangalore, Kormangala on the17th of May 2024 at 5 PM, this eagerly awaited event promises an extraordinary experience for parents and families seeking only the best for their little ones. Renowned Kannada actor, Ms. Tejaswini Prakash, graced the occasion as the esteemed Chief Guest, adding an aura of sophistication and charm.

With an excellent dedication to quality and thorough research, HunyHuny designs exceptional Baby Cots, Baby Strollers, Baby Clothes and much more to prioritize safety, comfort, and style for the newborns. From exquisite strollers and cozy cribs to elegant nursing chairs and beyond, the brand ensures an immersive shopping experience tailored to the needs of modern parents.

Reflecting on the significance of the Bangalore store launch, Mr. Vishal Mittal, founder of HunyHuny, echoed the brand's commitment to providing families with access to top-tier products and unparalleled shopping experiences. He states, “Our journey at HunyHuny began with a simple yet profound belief – every mom & child deserves the best start in life. With the opening of our new store in Bangalore, we're proud to offer parents with a wide selection of premium Baby Cots, Strollers, Diaper Changing Stations, Rocking Nursing Chairs, comfortable Clothes for newborns and everything needed for an effortless parenting, reflecting our commitment to quality, safety, comfort and style.”

Mr. Mittal, former director of Rackspace India and an IILM MBA graduate, founded HunyHuny based on his personal journey into parenthood. His extraordinary vision and relentless dedication have been instrumental in shaping HunyHuny into the esteemed brand it is today.

 In addition to its nationwide online presence, HunyHuny has its stores in Gurgaon, Noida, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune, ensuring that parents who prefer offline shopping can also avail of the brand's exceptional products and services. Trusted by numerous celebrities, including television actors, famous sports personalities, and Bollywood stars, HunyHuny continues to garner praise and recognition for its commitment to excellence. The recent endorsement of HunyHuny by Bollywood actor Aarti Chabria further solidifies the brand's reputation as a trusted choice for parents seeking premium products for their little one. With Ms. Tejaswini Prakash's popularity in Bangalore, her presence at the store launch added an extra layer of excitement and appeal, attracting a wider audience and reinforcing HunyHuny's status as a preferred destination for all parenting needs

“HunyHuny provides all essentials for seamless parenting in one convenient location. I liked the collection of amazing cots & strollers at HunyHuny Kormangala outlet, it’s a perfect shopping destination for parents who seek only the best for their baby” added Ms Tejaswini.

As HunyHuny continues to grow, its focus remains on addressing the evolving needs of modern parenting style. With presence across all major Tier-1 cities, including the upcoming store launch in Mumbai, HunyHuny is poised to revolutionize the parenting experience across India.

 Inviting new and expectant parents of Bangalore to embark on a journey of discovery and delight, HunyHuny extends a warm invitation to visit their store, and experience firsthand elegance, innovation, and unparalleled quality that defines the brand. Explore their wide range of Baby Cots, Baby Cribs, Baby Strollers, Baby Prams, Baby Clothing, Moms Rocking Nursing Chair & so much more. Your little one deserves nothing but the best, and HunyHuny is committed to helping you provide just that.

About HunyHuny:

HunyHuny is a premier brand in premium Baby and Parenting products like Baby Cot, Baby Crib, Baby Stroller, Baby Pram, offering a wide array of essentials for modern parents. With focus on quality, safety, and style, HunyHuny is committed to providing families with access to top-tier products and unmatched shopping experiences.

 

 

Disclaimer- Consumer Connect Initiative

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

China and Russia reaffirm their ‘no limit’ partnership as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Rhaenyra wages an unwinnable war against Aegon, Dance of the Dragons begins

Aishwarya Rai jets off to Cannes Film Festival with Aaradhya, mysterious injury in viral video leaves fans worried

Meet Dhanush, Akshay's co-star, who started career with flops, later gave Rs 1000-crore hit; is now winning hearts for…

This actor was famous for playing Dharmendra's 'father-in-law', Hema Malini's 'father', did 500 films but never got..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement