Meet actor, who worked as driver for strippers, delivered refrigerators, furniture, is now worth Rs 3,336 crore

Brad Pitt tried various odd jobs to support himself, he worked as a driver, moved refrigerators, and even donned a giant chicken costume while working for the restaurant.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 02:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Renowned actor and producer William Bradley Pitt aka Brad Pitt won our hearts with his roles in films like Thelma & Louise (1991), Seven (1995), and Ocean's Eleven (2001). The actor, who won two Academy Awards and numerous other awards, worked hard to be here.

Today, we will talk about his struggles during the initial phase of his career.

Early:

William Bradley Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and raised in Springfield, Missouri, alongside his younger siblings. He initially pursued journalism at the University of Missouri but left two weeks before graduating to pursue acting in Los Angeles. 

Career:

Before achieving success in acting, Pitt tried various odd jobs to support himself. He worked as a limo driver for strippers, moved refrigerators, and even donned a giant chicken costume while working for the restaurant El Pollo Loco.

When Brad Pitt appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and recalled his days as a mascot for El Pollo Loco before his acting career took off. The Ad Astra star humorously commented, "Man's gotta eat," expressing no shame about donning a yellow feathered chicken suit to promote the fast-food chain's grand opening in Los Angeles.

Mental health issues:

After his separation from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt focused on his health. Following the high-profile split, he embraced sobriety and dedicated a year-and-a-half to Alcoholics Anonymous, participating in a "private and selective" group. In an interaction with GQ profile, Pitt revealed that he had been grappling with a "low-grade depression" for years, shedding light on his mental health journey.

He said, "I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next. I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self — the beauty and the ugly — that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy.” He added, “I always felt very alone in my life. Alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it’s really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family.” 

