Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman temple, to hit campaign trail with mega roadshow on first day of bail

Ahead of his visit to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place in the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is happy to be back with the prayers of crores of people and justice of the Supreme Court.

Ahead of his visit to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place in the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is happy to be back with the prayers of crores of people and justice of the Supreme Court.

On his first day after securing interim bail from the Supreme Court, Arvind Kejriwal has a packed schedule which will begin with a visit to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place.

He will then head to the Party Headquarters in Delhi and address a news conference.

However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi CM cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi Liquor scam case. The Aam Admi Party national convenor will also participate in a road show in South Delhi in the evening. In South Delhi, the AAP-Congress alliance candidate is Sahi Ram who is up against Ramveer Bidhuri a BJP MLA.

Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister.

Here's how Kejriwal will use his first day of interim bail.

He will start off by visiting the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place to offer his prayers and seek blessings. After that, he will conduct a press conference at around 1 pm at the Aam Aadmi Party office, where he will address the media. Later in the day, at 4 pm, he will hold a roadshow from South Delhi's Mehrauli to East Delhi's Krishna Nagar as part of his extensive campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. However, due to the court's order, he cannot visit the Delhi Secretariat or take any decision as the Delhi CM for now. Delhi will poll on May 25 in seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections.

- With inputs from ANI