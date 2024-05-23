In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to walk the red carpet for the second time for Loreal Paris and she recently stunned the audience as she recreated her Gajgamini walk at The French Rivera. Now the actress has shared some glamorous pics from The French Rivera and fans can’t stop gushing about her beauty.