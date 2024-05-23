In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns everyone with her glamorous looks in floral dress.
Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to walk the red carpet for the second time for Loreal Paris and she recently stunned the audience as she recreated her Gajgamini walk at The French Rivera. Now the actress has shared some glamorous pics from The French Rivera and fans can’t stop gushing about her beauty.
1. Aditi Rao Hydari at The French Rivera
Aditi Rao Hydari reached The French Rivera for 77th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The actress shared her stunning pics from the photoshoot near her hotel. The actress left everyone drooling over her beauty.
2. Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram post
Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram and shared pics posing near the sea in a floral dress picked from the shelves of the clothing brand Gauri & Nainika. The actress gave princess vibes in the yellow and black short dress. Sharing the pics, Aditi wrote, “Pocket Full of Sunshine.”
3. Aditi Rao Hydari's stunning look
The actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and golden earrings picked from the shelves of Litmus India. The actress carried a nude make up look with the stunning dress.
4. Netizens shower love on Aditi Rao Hydari
Netizens showered their love on the actress. One of the comments read, “Born to be aesthetic.” Another wrote, “The most beautiful actress.” Another user wrote, “Looking like a little sunshine.” Another comment read, “looking drop-dead gorgeous.”
5. Aditi Rao Hydari Work Front
Aditi Rao Hydari recently won hearts with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The actress essayed the role of Bibbojaan in the series and went viral for her Gajgamini walk in the song ‘Saiyaan Hatto Jao’.