Sam Pitroda Row From Kiren Rijiju To CM Conrad North-Eastern Politician Sam Pitroda Racist Slur

Sam Pitroda Row: From Kiren Rijiju To CM Conrad, North-Eastern Politician Sam Pitroda Racist Slur Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda has again ignited a firestorm speaking on the diversity of India referring to how people in the South "look like Africans and those in the West look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese”. Sam Pitroda’s remarks drew sharp furious responses from politicos, especially from the North East.