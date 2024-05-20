Twitter
World

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi dead after rescuers find 'no survivors' at helicopter crash site

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials were also reportedly present in the chopper along with Raisi

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 20, 2024, 09:40 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday was found dead after a chopper carrying him crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountains terrain in heavy fog on the way back, according to Iranian state media. The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials were also reportedly present in the chopper along with Raisi.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities intensified their search operation for the crashed helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi. 

The chief executive and Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several others were also on board the chopper when it encountered difficulties and was forced to make a "hard landing" in the province's city of Jolfa on Sunday afternoon.

After the reported crash of President Raisi's helicopter, several countries came forward to help in the search operations.

