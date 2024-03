MI Vs GT Fantasy 11 | Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Titans Fantasy XI | GT Vs MI Match Preview IPL 2024

GT vs MI Match Preview: Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Fantasy XI- Hardik Pandya will have a relatively quick homecoming when his Mumbai Indians side faces his previous team Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. oth teams managed to make the playoffs last season and will be hoping their fortunes continue the same way this season as well. Here are the predicted lineups for both sides: Gujarat Titans Bat 1st - Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson Bowl 1st - Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma/ R Sai Kishore Mumbai Indians Bat 1st - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara Bowl 1st - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara