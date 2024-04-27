Weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR; check forecast here

The IMD forecasts maximum temperatures to range between 39 and 24 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Delhi and its surrounding regions, including Noida and Gurugram, may experience light rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms on Saturday. The National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to see a change in weather, with cloudy skies, gusty winds of up to 25-30 kmph, and light rain later in the day.

Friday evening witnessed a sudden shift in weather, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat and high temperatures, with Delhi and nearby areas experiencing light rainfall, thundershowers, and lightning.

Looking ahead, Delhi may expect pre-monsoon showers in the coming weeks, with the onset of the rainy season anticipated in mid-June to early July.

Recent weather events have brought respite to Delhi, with gusty winds and light rain occurring on April 23, easing temperatures slightly. However, the IMD warns that strong winds could pose a threat to plantations, horticulture, and crops, potentially causing partial to minor damage to vulnerable structures and makeshift houses.

In addition to Delhi, many areas in Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, North Odisha, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are expected to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.