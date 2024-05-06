Twitter
Heeramandi actress Shruti Sharma reacts to Sharmin Segal being trolled for her acting: 'Criticism is one thing but...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal is being trolled for her poor acting in Heeramandi. Here's how her co-star Shruti Sharma has responded to the same.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 06, 2024, 06:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shruti Sharma and Sharmin Segal in Heeramandi
    Sharmin Segal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece and daughter of his sister and editor Bela Segal, has been receiving a lot of flak and and is being trolled for her performance as Alamzeb in the filmmaker's OTT debut Heeramandi. The actress even disabled her comments section on Instagram, following the huge criticism she has receieved.

    Shruti Sharma, who plays Saima in the Netflix show, has said that she is concerned about Sharmin's mental health amid the negativity she is facing on social media. Talking to Pinkvilla, Shruti said, "Honestly, I wasn't aware that people were trolling her until now. I don't know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I've seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn't matter who's being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do."

    "Criticism is one thing; healthy criticism is always welcome, but trolling is unacceptable. It is a very negative way of approaching anyone. It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now", the actress, who made her film debut with the 2019 Telugu crime comedy Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, added.

    Apart from Sharmin, Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, and Taha Shah Badussha. Set from 1920s to 1940s, the show is a fictional tale based around the lives of tawaifs in Lahore's red-light area of Heeramandi .

