Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Delhi children's hospital fire: Owner arrested after seven newborns killed in incident

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

'Don't want to take...': Neeraj Chopra issues clarification for skipping Ostrava Golden Spike meet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

Countries with most non vegetarian population

Warning signs of fatty liver disease in women

Players to score century in IPL final

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

Made in Rs 1 crore, this classic was shot in 40 days, director made film to battle depression, movie inspired 6 remakes

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

Ayush's mother, Meera, stays at home, while his father, Subhash Chandra Goyal, runs a grocery store

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 26, 2024, 06:32 PM IST

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    While many people may aspire to have a lucrative career, Ayush Goel does not. Considered one of the hardest exams in the country is the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Delhi native Ayush Goyal left his position at a salary of Rs 28 lakh in order to pass the UPSC exam and get a government job.

    IAS employment has always been Ayush Goyal's dream. Ayush Goyal finished his education at Delhi's Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, a government school. When he graduated, he started studying for the CAT exam. After passing the CAT exam, he enrolled at IIM Kozhikode, Kerala. Ayush reportedly received a salary of Rs. 28 lakhs per year at JP Morgan after earning his MBA, according to News18.

    Ayush's mother, Meera, stays at homewhile his father, Subhash Chandra Goyal, runs a grocery store. Ayush had obtained a loan of Rs 20 lakhs for his education. Ayush's parents were ecstatic when he got a job, but their joy was short-lived because of his decision.

    After working for seven months, Ayush resigned. All he wanted to do was focus on the UPSC exam. His diligence paid off, as evidenced by his accomplishment, which included an Ayush Goel Rank of 171. Ayush Goel passed the UPSC exam under the EWS quota.

    He scored 91.2% of the possible points in the class 10 board exam and 96.2% in the class 12 exam. Ayush received his economics degree with honours from Hansraj College, Delhi University. After leaving a job that paid so well, he was under a lot of pressure to study. He used to study day and night to pass the UPSC exam.

    Ayush studied for the UPSC at home for a year and a half. He didn't even get coaching for this. He spent eight to ten hours a day studying nonstop while watching books and videos online. He made it work the first time. He never imagined he would reach his goal so rapidly. However, the exam was designed to give the impression that it needed to be completed in one sitting.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet superstar who faced casting couch at 17, was asked to 'compromise', wear a bikini for shoot, she is now..

    Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

    Meghalaya Board Result 2024 DECLARED: MBOSE HSSLC Arts results available at megresults.nic.in, direct link here

    Meet brothers who began as shopkeepers, bought Vijay Mallya's sinking company, built it into Rs 68000 firm, net worth...

    TBSE Result 2024: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results DECLARED, direct link here

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement