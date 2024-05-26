Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

While many people may aspire to have a lucrative career, Ayush Goel does not. Considered one of the hardest exams in the country is the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Delhi native Ayush Goyal left his position at a salary of Rs 28 lakh in order to pass the UPSC exam and get a government job.

IAS employment has always been Ayush Goyal's dream. Ayush Goyal finished his education at Delhi's Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, a government school. When he graduated, he started studying for the CAT exam. After passing the CAT exam, he enrolled at IIM Kozhikode, Kerala. Ayush reportedly received a salary of Rs. 28 lakhs per year at JP Morgan after earning his MBA, according to News18.

Ayush's mother, Meera, stays at home, while his father, Subhash Chandra Goyal, runs a grocery store. Ayush had obtained a loan of Rs 20 lakhs for his education. Ayush's parents were ecstatic when he got a job, but their joy was short-lived because of his decision.

After working for seven months, Ayush resigned. All he wanted to do was focus on the UPSC exam. His diligence paid off, as evidenced by his accomplishment, which included an Ayush Goel Rank of 171. Ayush Goel passed the UPSC exam under the EWS quota.

He scored 91.2% of the possible points in the class 10 board exam and 96.2% in the class 12 exam. Ayush received his economics degree with honours from Hansraj College, Delhi University. After leaving a job that paid so well, he was under a lot of pressure to study. He used to study day and night to pass the UPSC exam.

Ayush studied for the UPSC at home for a year and a half. He didn't even get coaching for this. He spent eight to ten hours a day studying nonstop while watching books and videos online. He made it work the first time. He never imagined he would reach his goal so rapidly. However, the exam was designed to give the impression that it needed to be completed in one sitting.