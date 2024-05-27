Meet Dalveer Bhandari, Indian judge at ICJ, who supported order against Israel

Justice Dalveer Bhandari has been a member of ICJ since April 2012.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently ordered Israel to immediately stop military operations in Gaza's Rafah. Justice Dalveer Bhandari, the Indian representative at the ICJ, was also part of the bench which gave the verdict. He has been a member of ICJ since April 2012. He was re-elected in February 2018 for a term of nine years.

Justice Bhandari belongs to Jodhpur, Rajasthan and is a recipient of many national and international awards including Padma Bhushan (in 2014), the third highest civilian award in India. He is an esteemed jurist with a distinguished career. He served as a senior judge of the Supreme Court of India for about seven years. Justice Bhandari resigned from his post in 2012. He was then appointed a judge in the International Court of Justice.

This is not the first time that Justice Dalveer Bhandari is in the news. Earlier, Justice Bhandari was also a part of the bench of ICJ, which gave a historic verdict in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is jailed in Pakistan. ICJ had held Pakistan guilty of violating the Vienna Convention.

After graduation in law, he earned a master's degree in law from Northwestern University in the US. After this, he continued practising in the Chicago court for a few days. When he returned from the US, he practised law in Rajasthan High Court from 1973 to 1976. During this time, he also taught law part-time at Jodhpur University.

Justice Bhandari came to Delhi in 1977 and started practicing in the Supreme Court. He was counted among the top advocates. In 1991, he was made the judge of the Delhi High Court. Then in 2004, he became the Chief Justice of Maharashtra and Goa High Court. Here he did a lot of work from legal aid to legal literacy and made a lot of headlines.

