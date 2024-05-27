Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone's stunning yellow gown, that she recently wore, sold out within 20 minutes for the price of...

Meet Dalveer Bhandari, Indian judge at ICJ, who supported order against Israel

Mark Walter, Lulla Brothers Under Spotlight Over Embezzlement Allegations: Report

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD coming to OTT before theatres but there's a twist

Virat Kohli defends MS Dhoni’s style of finishing matches, says, ‘he knows what…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Deepika Padukone's stunning yellow gown, that she recently wore, sold out within 20 minutes for the price of...

Meet Dalveer Bhandari, Indian judge at ICJ, who supported order against Israel

Mark Walter, Lulla Brothers Under Spotlight Over Embezzlement Allegations: Report

Animals that can kill humans with their tails

8 animals that can survive without food and water for months

Vitamin B12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels instantly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Speaks About Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exclusive

CM Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Seeking 7-day Extension of Interim Bail | Delhi Excise Policy Case

Pune Porsche Accident: 2 Doctors Arrested For Changing Blood Sample Of Accused Teen

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD coming to OTT before theatres but there's a twist

Shabana Azmi says Javed Akhtar’s ex-wife Honey Irani helped her bond with Zoya, Farhan: 'I wasn’t the stepmother...'

DNA Verified: Did Kangana Ranaut party with gangster Abu Salem? Actress reveals who's with her in viral photo

HomeIndia

India

Meet Dalveer Bhandari, Indian judge at ICJ, who supported order against Israel

Justice Dalveer Bhandari has been a member of ICJ since April 2012.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 27, 2024, 09:39 PM IST

Meet Dalveer Bhandari, Indian judge at ICJ, who supported order against Israel
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently ordered Israel to immediately stop military operations in Gaza's Rafah. Justice Dalveer Bhandari, the Indian representative at the ICJ, was also part of the bench which gave the verdict. He has been a member of ICJ since April 2012. He was re-elected in February 2018 for a term of nine years.

Justice Bhandari belongs to Jodhpur, Rajasthan and is a recipient of many national and international awards including Padma Bhushan (in 2014), the third highest civilian award in India. He is an esteemed jurist with a distinguished career. He served as a senior judge of the Supreme Court of India for about seven years. Justice Bhandari resigned from his post in 2012. He was then appointed a judge in the International Court of Justice.

This is not the first time that Justice Dalveer Bhandari is in the news. Earlier, Justice Bhandari was also a part of the bench of ICJ, which gave a historic verdict in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is jailed in Pakistan. ICJ had held Pakistan guilty of violating the Vienna Convention.

After graduation in law, he earned a master's degree in law from Northwestern University in the US. After this, he continued practising in the Chicago court for a few days. When he returned from the US, he practised law in Rajasthan High Court from 1973 to 1976. During this time, he also taught law part-time at Jodhpur University.

Justice Bhandari came to Delhi in 1977 and started practicing in the Supreme Court. He was counted among the top advocates. In 1991, he was made the judge of the Delhi High Court. Then in 2004, he became the Chief Justice of Maharashtra and Goa High Court. Here he did a lot of work from legal aid to legal literacy and made a lot of headlines.

READ | DNA Verified: New Delhi Railway Station to be closed for 4 years? Know the truth here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pune Porsche crash: 2 doctors arrested on charges of manipulating blood samples, evidence destruction

Meet Indian, who studied in Dubai, now runs Rs 15000 crore company, his business is…

Meet one of India's richest couples, also most generous, not Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, their combined net worth is...

Producer Ravi Bhagchandka reveals how he convinced Sachin Tendulkar for Sachin: A Billion Dreams | Exclusive

Weather Update: Delhi maximum temperature may hit 48°C, IMD issues red alert for Delhi-NCR

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement