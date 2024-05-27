Twitter
Ratan Tata once had near-death experience, engine on flight failed and he asked to…

Pune car crash: 2 doctors arrested on charges of manipulating blood samples, evidence destruction

This actor, who gave superhits, was accused of raping 19-year-old house help, sent to jail; he now...

Rapper bets big on Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR, wins over Rs 35000000 after easy IPL 2024 final win

SBI customers alert: Bank warns its customers to be aware of these WhatsApp messages, SMS...

Viral

Rapper bets big on Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR, wins over Rs 35000000 after easy IPL 2024 final win

Drake also recently won Rs 19.43 crore in a bet placed on Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 27, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH) to win the IPL 2024 final. As SRH batters failed to put on another ballistic show, KKR’s journey to the trophy in the final was a walk in the park. Videos of KKR players, mentors and owners including Shah Rukh Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh and others. Another person who will be rejoicing KKR’s win is popular Canadian rapper Drake. Recently, multiple Grammy-winning Canadian rapper placed his ‘first cricket bet’ of more than Rs 2 crore on KKR winning the IPL 2024 final against SRH.

As KKR beat SRH to lift the IPL 2024 trophy, rapper Drake won more than Rs 3.5 crore according to the receipt of the bet he posted on his Instagram story. The receipt showed odds of 1.70 for win when Drake placed the bet. Along with the receipt, he also wrote ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo’, KKR's catchline.

Drake also recently won Rs 19.43 crore in a bet placed on Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl. The popular rapper is known for his big bets on different sports including basketball, football, wrestling, and american football. He lost around Rs 16 crore on UFC middleweight fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira in 2022.

