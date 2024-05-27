Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Students who appeared for the examination can check their MSBSHSE Class 10th results available on the official website at mahresult.nic.in once released.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results of SSC or Class 10th Board Results 2024 today (May 27) at 1 pm.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their MSBSHSE Class 10th results available on the official website at mahresult.nic.in once released.

The Class 10 board examination began on March 1 and was concluded on March 26, 2024. More than 15 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board examination this year.

Here’s how to check MSBSHSE Class 10 results

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE results at mahresult.nic.in .

. Click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter the necessary details to log in.

Click on ‘submit’ and view your results on screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.