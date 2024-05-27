Twitter
IIT graduate got job with Rs 100 crore salary, fired within a year, replaced by woman with Rs 33 crore pay, she is...

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 27, 2024, 07:34 AM IST

X CEO Linda Yaccarino
IIT graduate Parag Agarwal made it to the headlines all across the globe after he was announced as the new CEO of Twitter, now renamed as X. Parag Agarwal was promoted to CEO with a salary package of Rs 100 crore but unfortunately he was fired within a year. When the IIT Bombay graduate Parag Agarwal was hired, his salary was around Rs 8 crore apart from the restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore. Overall, the IITians’ salary package was more than Rs 100 crore. However, he was fired within a year after Elon Musk acquired the platform in a massive 44 billion dollar deal. After a few months, Parag Agarwal with Rs 100 crore salary was soon replaced by Linda Yaccarino, who has introduced some radical changes since taking over.

Linda Yaccarino is an alumna of Penn State University, where she studied liberal arts and telecommunications. If reports are to be believed, her last salary was around $4 million which converts to Rs 33 crore. Her net worth is reportedly more than 30 million dollars.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has been an integral part of NBCUniversal and her last role at the network was mentioned as Executive Vice President/COO Advertising Sales, Marketing and Acquisitions. She has been credited with revolutionizing the network's ad sales operation and bringing it into the digital age. She has played a pivotal role in the launch of the company's ad-supported Peacock streaming service, which is an achievement that showcases her impressive track record in the industry. 

Yaccarino has also been the chairman of the WEF's Taskforce on the Future of Work and a member of the steering committee for the WEF's Governors of the Media, Entertainment, and Cultural Industries.

