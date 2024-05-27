Munawar Faruqui gets married for second time? Viral inside photo from ceremony has fans puzzled

Munawar Faruqui's wedding ceremony reportedly took place around 10 to 12 days ago and was an intimate gathering attended by his closest family and friends.

Munawar Faruqui, who won Bigg 17, has reportedly tied the knot for the second time in a private ceremony. According to the reports, he got married 10-12 days back in a ceremony that was attended by his close ones.

As per the Times Now report, Munawar Faruqui's wedding ceremony took place around 10 to 12 days ago and was an intimate gathering attended by his closest family and friends. The news was initially speculated by a fan account of the well-known comedian, but it was later confirmed by a source close to Munawar.

The wedding, held at ITC Maratha in Mumbai, was kept private, and Munawar has not shared any pictures, wishing to maintain discretion. His new wife is Mehazbeen Coatwala, a makeup artist. Despite the marriage happening recently, Munawar has yet to publicly discuss it.

It has also been reported that Hina Khan, who is a close friend of Munawar Faruqui, also attended the wedding. Hina, who appeared with Munawar in a song some time ago, hinted at the wedding by sharing a selfie a few days back with the song Mere Yaar Ki Shadi Hai playing in the background.

Earlier, Munawar Faruqui found himself in the middle of controversies during his time on Bigg Boss 17. His ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Khan, accused him of cheating on her, an allegation Munawar acknowledged. Additionally, another ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitashi, also publicly labeled him a cheater.