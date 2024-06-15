Bengaluru Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Bakrid; check routes to avoid

To ensure smooth traffic movement, the Bengaluru police have issued a traffic advisory that includes specific restrictions and alternative routes for the public till the religious prayers are concluded.

In view of Bakridh celebrations taking place on Monday (June 17), a crowd is expected to meet for religious worship on BG Road near Gurappanapalya. To ensure smooth traffic movement, the Bengaluru police have issued a traffic advisory that includes specific restrictions and alternative routes for the public till the religious prayers are concluded.

Traffic restrictions

All vehicular traffic is temporarily prohibited in the following roads:

From Sagar Hospital junction to Gurappanapalya junction on BG road.

GD Mara junction to Gurappanapalya junction

39th cross road Reddy Hospital junction to Gurappanapalya junction.

Alternative routes

Vehicles coming from Dairy Circle towards B.G Road are advised to take a right turn towards Swagath Junction, then turn left towards East End Junction and via the 28th main road junction can reach Delmia Junction and proceed towards GD Mara Junction.

Vehicles coming from Bilekahalli on BG Main Road are advised to take a left turn towards Delmia Junction and via the 28th main road junction, East End Junction move towards Sagar Hospital Junction and take a left turn to join BG main road.

Moreover, the advisory also requested the public to cooperate with the authorities during these traffic diversions.

