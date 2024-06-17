Twitter
Sports

Sports

'There's no…': Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten slams Babar Azam and Co. after T20 World Cup early exit

Kirsten's criticism follows the Pakistan's team's group stage exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 09:27 PM IST

‘There’s no…’: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten slams Babar Azam and Co. after T20 World Cup early exit
In a scathing criticism of the beleaguered Pakistan cricket team, head coach Gary Kirsten has said that there is "no unity" in the side and he has "never seen such a situation" in his long coaching career.     

Kirsten's criticism follows the Pakistan's team's group stage exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.     

Entering the tournament as runners-up from the previous edition, the Pakistan team produced one of its worst performance in recent years and ended the event with a consolation win over Ireland, having suffered a shock loss to newcomers USA before biting the dust against traditional rivals India.    

 According to media reports in Pakistan, Kirsten, who guided India to ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, pulled no punches in his assessment of the team after being eliminated from the ongoing T20 showpiece.     

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten said as per reports quoting a senior scribe.    

Geosuper.tv 4 quoted sources as saying that Kirsten had expressed his displeasure over the fitness level of the players. The former South Africa opener also said the team is far behind in terms of skill level as compared to the rest of the world.     

After Pakistan's defeat to India, Kirsten put the team's loss down to poor decision-making.     

"Disappointing loss, that's for sure," Kirsten had said.     

"I knew 120 was not going to be an easy target. If India got only 120, it was always going to be not the easiest. But I think we had the game at 72 for 2 with six or seven overs left. Disappointing not to get across the line from the position we got ourselves into."    

On Sunday, Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets in their last match of the T20 World Cup, which was held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.     

Pakistan's defeat to the USA and loss to India meant they were eliminated from the event before the conclusion of the group stage matches.     

The win against Ireland ensured that Pakistan finished third in Group A with two wins from four games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

