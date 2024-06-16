Twitter
Bollywood

'I don't take any bull****': Anurag Kashyap reacts to surge of entourage cost; blames producers, actors' agencies for...

Anurag Kashyap commented on the rising entourage costs of actors and blamed producers and artistes agencies for doing it.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

'I don't take any bull****': Anurag Kashyap reacts to surge of entourage cost; blames producers, actors' agencies for...
Anurag Kashyap
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the actors' unreasonable demands and expensive entourage. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, The Gangs of Wasseupur director asserted that producers and actors' management agencies are responsible for the surge in entourage cost. Anurag further said that this trend spoilt the environment, and it all started after the boom of OTT. 

Anurag even said that an actor who can give numbers even by his bad film, should be paid more. Citing the example of Salman Khan, he said, "Everyone works and everyone should be paid accordingly. Actors who get paid more are those who deliver a good opening despite the film not being great. Look at Salman Khan, even his bad film gets a good opening. If you can record a good opening collection for a film then demand the money. That is not an issue." 

The Ugly director said that more than the actors, the producers should be blamed for the current scenario. Anurag said that in order to run production houses and companies, the producers prefer taking certain actors in a project, for which they even fulfil their demand. "So there are two people to be blamed for ruining the environment — agents and producers. People who work in the BTL (below the line) such as assistants aur technicians, the maker negotiates and gives (them) lesser money. This paves the way for higher entourage costs,” Kashyap explained. 

The Sacred Games director said these issues happen only in India, and international filmmakers wouldn't tolerate such behaviour. Anurag added, "The blame on the rising cost also goes to agencies. These agencies, who represent make-up artists, hair departments and entourage, and charge them as well. People need to call out agencies too. And I don’t take any bull**** from these agencies. The industry’s health is bad because of these people. It is time we fix this." On the work front, Anurag will next be seen playing antogonist in the series Bad Cop. 

