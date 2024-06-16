Viral video: Lavish celebration goes wrong as firecrackers injure baby and mother

An extravagant celebration for a baby's first birthday in India turned tragic when malfunctioning firecrackers injured both the child and her mother.

In India, even the smallest events are turning into grand celebrations. While the enthusiasm is commendable, the trend of extravagant displays often leads to unforeseen issues. A recent incident highlights this concern, where a couple's lavish celebration for their baby took a dangerous turn.

showoff, dangerous, immature & irresponsible parents in my bookpic.twitter.com/ObIkzXZU1U — Diksha (@BrahmaandKiMaa) June 14, 2024

A viral video shows a couple proudly walking with their baby at what appears to be her first birthday celebration. The event, filled with grandeur, took a tragic turn when firecrackers intended to welcome the baby girl malfunctioned, injuring both the baby and her mother.

The clip, widely shared on social media, captures the moment when a misfired firecracker landed near the family. The mother was injured, and the baby was left terrified. In the chaotic scene, the father rushed to his wife's aid, while an elderly woman stepped in to comfort the crying baby.

The video has ignited a wave of criticism online, with many expressing concern over parents risking their and their child’s safety for the sake of showmanship. One user on 'X' shared the video, calling the parents "Showoff, dangerous, immature & irresponsible."

Comments poured in, with one user condemning the incident as "Complete nonsense" and another criticising the use of fireworks around children, calling it "totally immature for so many reasons." Another commenter noted the recurring nature of such tragedies, mentioning previous incidents where celebrations turned deadly. "People Never Learn, Tens of Cases where Tragedy Has struck, recently 100s died in a wedding, ppl falling or getting burnt! It takes a second for happiness to turn to tragedy! Be careful ppl," the user wrote.

Particularly harsh criticism was directed at the father's actions, with many noting that he attended to his wife while leaving the crying baby unattended. One person commented, "Such a loser, after the incident he is taking care of wife, who is able to control herself, instead of the baby, Good to see that old lady came for him." Another added, "And all they cared about was themselves not baby?!? They didn’t pick up the crying baby. Only grandma came to rescue," echoing a sentiment shared by many others.