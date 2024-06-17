Swara Bhasker slams netizen's 'proud to be vegetarian' post on Bakrid: 'Please relax with the virtue signalling'

Stating that she doesn't understand the "smug self-righteousness of vegetarians", Swara Bhasker slammed a food blogger for her 'proud to be a vegetarian' post.

Swara Bhasker, who is known for sharing her political and social opinions, has criticised a food blogger for expressing pride in being a vegetarian. On Sunday, a day ahead of the Bakrid festival, a food blogger by the name of Nalini Unagar took to X (previously known as Twitter) and shared a picture of vegetable fried rice with a paneer dish, captioning it, "I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty, and guilt."

Swara quote-tweeted her, and stated that she doesn’t understand the "smug self-righteousness of vegetarians." The actress pointed out that no food is entirely cruelty-free, including dairy products. She wrote, "Honestly...I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk...forcibly impregnating cows, then separating them from their babies and stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid."

Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk.. forcibly impregnating cows then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole… https://t.co/PqHmXwwBTR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 16, 2024

The actress tied the knot with politician and activist Fahad Ahmad under Special Marriage Act in January 2023. Their wedding reception in Delhi in March last year saw esteemed guests such as Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Jaya Bachchan in attendance. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Raabiyaa in September 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara's last theatrical release was the female buddy comedy-drama film Jahan Chaar Yaar, which also starred Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania in the leading roles. The film hit theatres in September 2022 and bombed at the box office.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.