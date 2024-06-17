Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, billionaire’s daughter who is heiress to Rs 23000 crore empire, started million-dollar firm, net worth is...

Meet man, former govt employee, who co-founded Rs 617000 crore company, he was Narayana Murthy's...

Swara Bhasker slams netizen's 'proud to be vegetarian' post on Bakrid: 'Please relax with the virtue signalling'

Project Control Engineer Blends Project Management, Engineering and Sustainability to Redefine Industry Norms

Best PCT For SARMs and Cycles To Keep Gains Revealed – Complete PCT After SARMs Guide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NZ vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Toss coming up shortly

Meet woman, billionaire’s daughter who is heiress to Rs 23000 crore empire, started million-dollar firm, net worth is...

Project Control Engineer Blends Project Management, Engineering and Sustainability to Redefine Industry Norms

Who is NTA chairman, check his educational qualification

Indian captains who lost finals of ICC events

Tips to decrease uric acid level in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Swara Bhasker slams netizen's 'proud to be vegetarian' post on Bakrid: 'Please relax with the virtue signalling'

Ratna Pathak Shah on why she works with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite ideological differences: 'That's not my...'

Meet Aniruddh Dave, TV star who sold wines in bars, spent 57 days on hospital bed, now winning hearts in Chandu Champion

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Swara Bhasker slams netizen's 'proud to be vegetarian' post on Bakrid: 'Please relax with the virtue signalling'

Stating that she doesn't understand the "smug self-righteousness of vegetarians", Swara Bhasker slammed a food blogger for her 'proud to be a vegetarian' post.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 06:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Swara Bhasker slams netizen's 'proud to be vegetarian' post on Bakrid: 'Please relax with the virtue signalling'
Swara Bhasker
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Swara Bhasker, who is known for sharing her political and social opinions, has criticised a food blogger for expressing pride in being a vegetarian. On Sunday, a day ahead of the Bakrid festival, a food blogger by the name of Nalini Unagar took to X (previously known as Twitter) and shared a picture of vegetable fried rice with a paneer dish, captioning it, "I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty, and guilt."

Swara quote-tweeted her, and stated that she doesn’t understand the "smug self-righteousness of vegetarians." The actress pointed out that no food is entirely cruelty-free, including dairy products. She wrote, "Honestly...I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk...forcibly impregnating cows, then separating them from their babies and stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid."

The actress tied the knot with politician and activist Fahad Ahmad under Special Marriage Act in January 2023. Their wedding reception in Delhi in March last year saw esteemed guests such as Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Jaya Bachchan in attendance. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Raabiyaa in September 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara's last theatrical release was the female buddy comedy-drama film Jahan Chaar Yaar, which also starred Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania in the leading roles. The film hit theatres in September 2022 and bombed at the box office. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Evaluating HighStreetPharma's Trustworthiness in 2024: Comprehensive Reviews and Insights

Anees Bazmee breaks his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: ‘I don’t know kya…’

Viral video: Lavish celebration goes wrong as firecrackers injure baby and mother

Oyo raising up to Rs 10440000000 in fresh funding, seeks valuation of Rs 20883 crore

Meet man who Mukesh Ambani hired to photograph Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise bash, he charges Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement