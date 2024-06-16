Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar's kin booked for using phone to unlock EVM

Tiny but mighty: Buffalo calf fearlessly charges elephant to defend mom, viral video

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Mundka factory, 35 fire engines at spot

Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida till June 19 due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

Tiny but mighty: Buffalo calf fearlessly charges elephant to defend mom, viral video

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Mundka factory, 35 fire engines at spot

Eid al-Adha 2024: 6 sweet dishes to enjoy on Bakrid

7 animals that can live months without food

Bollywood actresses who are married to millionaire businessmen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Bollywood's most expensive film was huge flop, starred three superstars, director contemplated suicide, earned just...

HomeViral

Viral

Tiny but mighty: Buffalo calf fearlessly charges elephant to defend mom, viral video

A viral video shows a brave buffalo calf fearlessly charging at a massive elephant to protect its mother.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

Tiny but mighty: Buffalo calf fearlessly charges elephant to defend mom, viral video
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A heart-stopping video of a tiny buffalo calf fearlessly charging at a massive elephant to defend its mother has gone viral, capturing the awe and admiration of millions. The astonishing footage, shared on Twitter by @AMAZINGNATURE, begins with a peaceful scene that is suddenly disrupted when a curious elephant approaches a bit too close for one calf's liking.

In a moment that will take your breath away, the diminutive baby buffalo breaks away from its mother, lowers its head, and musters every ounce of courage to bellow a challenge and aggressively confront the elephant - a beast nearly thirty times its size. The colossal pachyderm appears taken aback by the audacious calf's bluster, cautiously backing up a few steps.

The footage has ignited social media, racking up millions of views as users around the world react with sheer amazement at the calf's bravery and protective instincts. "OMG! So brave calf," posted one admiring Instagram user. Others echoed the sentiment, with one declaring, "Make this calf the most popular animal in the world ASAP. Crazy!"

While many marveled at the calf's courage, others expressed relief that the tense encounter didn't turn tragic. "The elephant was so calm and patient," noted one commenter. "Wow. So glad everyone is ok. So scary," shared another. A fifth simply wrote, "Wow. Literally seconds," acknowledging how quickly the situation could have escalated.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Priyanka Gandhi on NEET 'irregularities' row, says ‘BJP attacking dreams of youth...’

PM Modi to flag off 2 new Vande Bharat trains on this date, check route, timetable, and other details

From Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani to Jyotiraditya Scindia: Meet richest ministers in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

'Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit': PM Modi on his Italy visit, emplanes for Delhi

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in these states, check detailed forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement