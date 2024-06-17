Twitter
Bollywood

Kabir Khan breaks his silence on Chandu Champion's low opening at box office: 'Kartik Aaryan's fans have...'

Here's what Kabir Khan has to say about the low opening that Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion took at the box office.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 08:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first gold medallist at Paralympics. Kartik Aaryan plays the Indian sporting icon in his career-defining performance. The film hit the theatres on Friday, June 14, and received extremely positive reviews, but it took a low opening at the box office with the collections of just Rs 5.40 crore.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Kabir Khan reacted to the same and said, "The slow start did throw us off balance. But luckily, the word-of-mouth was positive. Let's see how it goes from here. Nowadays, it's hard to predict anything about the box office. We made a film which we thought would be liked by the audience. I am glad the audience ratio is increasing. These are tough times. We should be grateful for whatever attention the audience gives us."

The Kartik Aaryan-starrer has grown over in the last two days and collected Rs 18.71 crore, taking the three-day collection to Rs 24.11 crore. 

When Kabir was asked if Kartik's image seen in his comedy movies could have also been a reason behind the film's low box office opening, the director stated, "That could be a reason, yes. His fans have certain expectations from him. A new narrative, a new experience from him takes time to sink in. Hopefully, we will be seeing more people coming to the theatres to see our film. Those who have seen it have come our teary eyed, very moved. Kartik’s performance is already been singled out for the awards. We have room to keep growing till Kalki 2898 AD releases on June 27."

Also starring Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Sonali Kulkarni, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles and Shreyas Talpade in a special appearance, Chandu Champion has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan under their banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.
 
