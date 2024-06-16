Twitter
Viral video: Influencer walks with her pet tiger in Dubai, internet is stunned

Nadia Khar, a popular Instagram influencer, recently went viral after posting a video of herself walking her pet tiger in Dubai.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 07:51 AM IST

Nadia Khar, a well-known Instagram influencer, recently set social media abuzz with a viral video featuring her taking a stroll alongside her pet tiger. The clip, which showcases Khar walking the majestic animal on a chain, quickly amassed millions of views and sparked a flurry of reactions from users around the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NADIA KHAR (@nadiaskhar)

In the video, Khar is seen in a vast open area, confidently holding the tiger's chain as they walk together. She captioned the post, "Taking my pet tiger for a walk. Dubai is different," highlighting the unique and eye-catching nature of the scene.

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has garnered nearly six million views, with the count continuing to rise. The post has also accumulated numerous likes and a wide array of comments, reflecting the diverse reactions of viewers.

One user remarked humorously, "It seems she had a fight with the tiger before taking him for a walk." Another commented critically, "You need to return the tiger to the zoo or in the wild. It's not a pet. Walking on cement concrete isn't meant for them." A third expressed admiration for Khar's bravery, stating, "I would be scared to death next to a tiger, you are brave." Others simply found the video alarming, with one user writing, "This is scary."

The video has certainly captured the public's imagination, highlighting both the fascination and the controversy surrounding exotic pets and their presence in urban settings.

