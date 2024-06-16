Twitter
Ratan Tata's TCS faces massive penalty, asked to pay Rs 1600 crore for...

TCS, however, said it has strong arguments against the judgement and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest through review or appeal.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 08:39 PM IST

A US court has ruled that Tata Consultancy Services is liable for misappropriation of trade secrets and levied penal charges of around USD 194 million (Rs 1600 crore) on the IT major, a regulatory filing said on Friday. TCS, however, said it has strong arguments against the judgement and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest through review or appeal.

The order has been passed against the company in a case filed by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) -- now merged with DXC Technology Company (DXC) -- alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets before United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.

"The court ordered that the company is liable to CSC for USD 56,151,583 in compensatory damages and USD 112,303,166 in exemplary damages. The court also assessed that the company is liable for USD 25,773,576.60 in prejudgment interest through June 13, 2024," the IT major said in the filing.

The court also passed certain injunctions and other reliefs against TCS, it added. "The company believes that the Judgement has no major adverse impact on its financials and operations," the filing said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

