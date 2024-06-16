Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Union Home Minister Amit Shah orders Kashmir-like 'zero-terror plans' in Jammu

Meet journalist, founder of luxury magazine, she is married to billionaire with Rs 30000 crore net worth, her husband..

Meet actor who sold cigarettes on road, suffered major injuries before breakthrough film shoot, faced bankruptcy, then..

Meet woman who built Rs 5480 crore company, sold it after 5 years to become...

Former ODI, T20 World Cup winner set to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach, BCCI to announce soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet journalist, founder of luxury magazine, she is married to billionaire with Rs 30000 crore net worth, her husband..

Meet actor who sold cigarettes on road, suffered major injuries before breakthrough film shoot, faced bankruptcy, then..

Meet woman who built Rs 5480 crore company, sold it after 5 years to become...

Father-Son duo to play cricket for India

Joint pain: 8 benefits of swimming in arthritis

7 fastest cars in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actor who sold cigarettes on road, suffered major injuries before breakthrough film shoot, faced bankruptcy, then..

Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who built Rs 5480 crore company, sold it after 5 years to become...

She did her master's in the US and worked for 22 years in the country, then moved to India to build her own firm.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

Meet woman who built Rs 5480 crore company, sold it after 5 years to become...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are numerous Indians who worked abroad but later decided to return to India to launch their own businesses. One such person is Vani Kola, a venture capitalist from India, who worked in Silicon Valley (US) for 22 years. She is now the founder and managing director of Kalaari Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm based in India. 

She graduated in engineering from Osmania University and later moved to the US for her master's from Arizona State University. In 1996, she founded the e-procurement company RightWorks, however, five years later, she sold it to ICG for USD 657 million. This is around Rs 5480 crore today. She then founded another firm Certus Software and sold it too. Vani then decided to move back to India to start her venture capital firm.

Born in Hyderabad, Vani collaborated with Vinod Dham and Kuar Shiralagi to launch the Indo-US Venture Partners fund backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA). After four years, NEA decided to move out of this joint venture. In 2012, Kola then re-branded it as Kalaari Capital. Her firm has so far raised USD 850 million and funded over 110 startups, according to the company's website. 

Apart from professional life, she is an avid reader and loves writing and sharing her thoughts. She has 87.6K followers on X. Vani used to be an adventurous hiker and runner who scaled the peaks of Mt. Kilimanjaro in the 2000s, according to her website. She also participated in multiple marathons. A mother of two daughters, Vani is a nature enthusiast. She is married to Srinivas Kola.

READ | Narayana Murthy's Rs 616000 crore Infosys beats HCL, Capgemini, wins Rs 850 crore deal for...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gujarat: Toddler falls into 50 feet borewell in Amreli, dies after being trapped for 17 hours

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

'He advised to...': BJP leader Tamilisai on viral video of her interaction with Amit Shah

Railway Recruitment 2024: Sarkari Naukri alert for 1104 posts, check eligibility and selection process

NEET-UG 2024 Controversy: Opposition slams centre amid nationwide protests

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement