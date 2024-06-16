Narayana Murthy's Rs 616000 crore Infosys beats HCL, Capgemini, wins Rs 850 crore deal for...

Infosys is one of India's most well-known IT giants. It has a market cap of Rs 616000 crore as of June 14. The company was co-founded by NR Narayana Murthy in 1981. The IT firm continues to grow with several new projects. Infosys has now outpaced HCL, Capgemini, DXC, and other regional players in winning an over USD 100 million (Rs 850 crore) deal from Swedish retailer Ikea, TOI reported.

According to a five-year contract, Infosys will provide service desk, ServiceNow-based enterprise service management, and IT services management for 170,000 employees and 260,000 devices across 19 languages. The deal was headed by Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and global head of consumer, retail and logistics, at Infosys. Last year, the IT giant bagged a USD 454-million contract from Danske Bank.



Around 350 roles at Ikea will be impacted across seven countries -- China, France, Germany, India, Poland, Sweden, and the US. These employees will transition to Infosys. "It has been a three-year long but fulfilling journey that started with cold calling and some initial connections and culminated in a strategic partnership," an email sent by Infosys to select employees showed.

"We are also taking the partnership approach, taking the next level of sharing risks and rewards and delivering a transformation roadmap with 36 transformation projects committed to be delivered as part of this partnership," the email showed.

