Meet man who decided to drop out of IIT, then earned Rs 286 crore in just 5 months by...

Many students dream of getting admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), which is considered the guarantee of professional success. However, numerous people dropped out of IITs and later became successful. Today, we will tell you the story of Rahul Rai who cracked IIT JEE and got admission to IIT Bombay. However, he dropped out in 2015 without finishing his coveted engineering degree. Rahul moved to the US to pursue a BS in Economics from The Wharton School.

After graduating in 2019, Rai started working with Morgan Stanley as an analyst in the US. He worked there for over a year but quit in 2020. Soon, he moved to India only to start his own company. Rai was interested in the concept of decentralised finance (DeFi). After doing in-depth research, he founded a crypto hedge fund, Gamma Point Capital, in January 2021 with his friends Eash Aggarwal and Sanat Rao. His fund is used to invest in digital assets and blockchain technology.

It was successful within a few months. After five months, the trio received an offer they couldn't refuse. BlockTower Capital acquired Gamma Point Capital for Rs 286 crore (USD 35 million) in May 2021. The decision was tough but they knew it would take them years to get this much wealth. Rai made this much money for all his co-founders in just five months. He now works as co-head of Market-Neutral at BlockTower Capital, a multi-strategy crypto hedge fund, investing across cryptoassets and blockchain technology.

