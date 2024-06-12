Meet woman who refused offer to join father's Rs 134000 crore company, launched her own business, she is now...

Her family has a real-time net worth of USD 8.4 billion (Rs 70090 crore) as of June 12, as per Forbes.

Simran Lal comes from a famous business family which owns Eicher Motors, the maker of the popular motorcycle brand Royal Enfield. She is the daughter of billionaire businessman Vikram Lal. Despite her father's Rs 134000 crore business empire, she joined another company founded by her mother Anita Lal. Simran leads Good Earth, a chain of luxury home and apparel stores, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

She joined the company in 2002 and worked in many roles, including executive, streamlining supply chain and merchandising, before becoming the CEO. She took the company to new heights and made it one of India's most successful luxury lifestyle brands that sells fashion, home and wellness items.

Not just that, she also co-founded a lifestyle brand called Nicobar with her husband Raul Rai. The company was incorporated in 2017. She holds a master's in Art History from Bangalore University and later went to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

Her brother Siddhartha Lal is the CEO of Eicher Motors whose market cap is Rs 134000 crore as of June 12. According to Forbes, her family has a real-time net worth of USD 8.4 billion as of June 12. This is around Rs 70090 crore. Simran is a keen patron of Indian art and craft and has placed Indian design on an international scale.

