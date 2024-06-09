Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, son Anant at Rashtrapati Bhawan for Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

This film starred three superstars, was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, earned Rs 175 crore

Meet Vladimir Putin's eldest daughter, an endocrinologist, who made rare appearance at...

Ratan Tata's company set to bring fast internet for mobile users in Rs 15000 crore deal with...

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 likely from Feb 19 to March 9, Team India's participation....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, son Anant at Rashtrapati Bhawan for Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

8 side effects of eating noodles daily

Batters with highest scores in IND vs PAK T20Is

Difference between black, white, yellow tiger

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

This film starred three superstars, was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, earned Rs 175 crore

This Sunny Deol film was being made with pan-India star, actress walked out after shoot, had no producer, it earned...

Meet actor who failed to join Indian Army, battled depression at 21, was jobless after debut film, later became...

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata's company set to bring fast internet for mobile users in Rs 15000 crore deal with...

The Tata Group firm is setting up large data centres in the four regions in India as part of its Rs 15,000-crore deal with BSNL.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 06:32 PM IST

Ratan Tata's company set to bring fast internet for mobile users in Rs 15000 crore deal with...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Group's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been working with state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to deploy a 4G network across India. This is a part of its Rs 15,000-crore deal with BSNL. TCS has a market cap of Rs 14.08 lakh crore as of June 9. The Tata Group firm, along with the government’s Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), has started testing the 4G network

Soon, over 1000 villages will get the best mobile connectivity, as per reports. BSNL said it is planning to establish streamlined communication to connect districts and tehsil offices very soon. TCS is setting up large data centres in the four regions in India as part of its Rs 15,000-crore deal with BSNL, ET reported quoting TCS COO. 

BSNL is laying a network to provide 4G and 5G services across India. The government telecom company is planning to install 4G in 1 lakh sites. The company has already installed over 9,000 towers for 4G service in different parts of the country. 

According to reports, TCS, Tejas Networks, and the government-owned ITI have secured orders totalling approximately Rs 19,000 crore from BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network that can be upgraded to 5G in the future. BSNL is likely to roll out 4G services across the country in August this year.

READ | Meet man, an Indian, brain behind Elon Musk's Tesla's AI success, not from IIT, IIM

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave for these states for next few days, check full forecast

Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey breaks silence over controversial NEET scores, says 'need more...'

Key Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today; Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to discuss leadership roles

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa survive Netherlands scare to secure nail-biting victory in New York

Akash Ambani-Shoka Mehta share romantic moment during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement