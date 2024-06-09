Ratan Tata's company set to bring fast internet for mobile users in Rs 15000 crore deal with...

The Tata Group firm is setting up large data centres in the four regions in India as part of its Rs 15,000-crore deal with BSNL.

Tata Group's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been working with state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to deploy a 4G network across India. This is a part of its Rs 15,000-crore deal with BSNL. TCS has a market cap of Rs 14.08 lakh crore as of June 9. The Tata Group firm, along with the government’s Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), has started testing the 4G network

Soon, over 1000 villages will get the best mobile connectivity, as per reports. BSNL said it is planning to establish streamlined communication to connect districts and tehsil offices very soon. TCS is setting up large data centres in the four regions in India as part of its Rs 15,000-crore deal with BSNL, ET reported quoting TCS COO.

BSNL is laying a network to provide 4G and 5G services across India. The government telecom company is planning to install 4G in 1 lakh sites. The company has already installed over 9,000 towers for 4G service in different parts of the country.

According to reports, TCS, Tejas Networks, and the government-owned ITI have secured orders totalling approximately Rs 19,000 crore from BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network that can be upgraded to 5G in the future. BSNL is likely to roll out 4G services across the country in August this year.

