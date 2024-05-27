Twitter
Shakira likely to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd pre-wedding bash; she will charge…

The second pre-wedding bash, which will be held on a cruise in Italy and France will be a four-day event, from May 29th to June 1, 2024.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 27, 2024, 04:45 PM IST

Shakira likely to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd pre-wedding bash; she will charge…
Image courtesy: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images (right)
India's richest person Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in March 2024 was a grandeur event in Jamnagar, Gujarat. At the pre-wedding bash, they also invited International pop star Rihanna to light the stage with her performance. Like the previous event, people would also expect the Ambani’s to invite another global pop singer to perform at the second pre-wedding bash which will be held on a cruise in Italy and France. It will be a four-day event from May 29th to June 1, 2024.

According to Navbharat Times, global pop singer Shakira is expected to put the stage on fire with her performance this time. Shakira holds a massive fanbase around the world and is known for her superhit songs like Waka Waka and Hips Don't Lie.

As per the report of TV9 Hindi, Shakira charges around Rs 10 - Rs 15 crore to perform at private events. Reports suggest that Rihanna was paid around Rs 74 crore for her performance at the first pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Moreover, the cruise party is expected to be more lavishing through some of France's best music and dance. Additionally, there might also be an opera performance planned for the guests on the cruise.

Apart from this, guests will also get to taste delicious French dishes. France is known to serve one of the best wines in the world. 

In the first pre-wedding bash which was hosted on a grand scale, they invited celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity including the three Khan stars Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan who also danced together on stage. Many international personalities including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were also invited for the pre-wedding festivities. Reports suggest that Rihanna was paid around Rs 74 crore for her performance at the pre-wedding celebrations in March.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni, daughter Ziva – were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday as they left for Italy to attend the function.

