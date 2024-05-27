CM Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Seeking 7-day Extension of Interim Bail | Delhi Excise Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Supreme Court for a seven-day extension on his interim bail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Citing serious health concerns, Mr Kejriwal highlighted the need for medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, following a weight loss of 7 kg and elevated ketone levels