Deepika Padukone's stunning yellow gown, that she recently wore, sold out within 20 minutes for the price of...

The same yellow gown that Deepika Padukone was recently spotted wearing, has been sold out for Rs 34,000 at the online charity sale on the actress's personal website.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 27, 2024, 09:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was recently spotted wearing a striking yellow gown during the promotional event of her skincare brand 82°E in Mumbai on Friday last week week. On Monday, May 27, the actress put the same yellow gown up for the charity sale on her personal website Deepika Padukone Closet, as part of the Fresh Off The Rack segment of personal charity sale.

Designed by Gauri and Nainika, the gown was put up on sale with the disclaimer, "Buyers accept that this item is a used piece, and the fact that it has been used is part of its value. Hence, buyers accept the condition of the product as received, acknowledging that it may and likely does have signs of wear and tear, marks and discolouration, as it is not a new product."

The response was overwhelming as the stunning yellow gown was sold out within 20 minutes instantly. The cost of the gown was Rs 34,000, and all the proceeds from this charity sale went to the Live Love Laugh Foundation, the mental health awareness non-profit organisation founded by Deepika herself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in the much-awaited sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD. The pan-India movie, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles, is slated to release in cinemas on July 27. Mounted on a lavish budget of Rs 700 crore, the Nag Ashwin directorial is touted to be the most expensive Indian film till date.

Deepika will also be entering Rohit Shetty's cop cinematic universe with Singham Again. The multi-starrer action drama also features her husband Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on August 15, but might get postponed to avoid clash with Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

