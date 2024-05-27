Karan V Grover talks about playing Suryapratap in Dhruv Tara, says he enjoys challenging roles | Exclusive

Karan V Grover talked about playing Suryapratap in the show Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare and mentioned that he enjoys challenging roles.

Karan V Grover, who plays Suryapratap in the show Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, is one of the most popular TV stars in India. He's been entertaining us for a long time. However, his character in the show has come to an end.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Karan talked about playing Suryapratap and mentioned that he enjoys taking on challenging roles. When asked if it was tough for him to take on the role since he had to grow a beard and change his appearance to play Suryapratap, he replied that he wasn't nervous at all because he enjoys being challenged.

He compared it to how journalists seek out news stories, saying that just as they look for new angles, he likes to play roles that are different and can push him. He believes that most actors enjoy such challenges.

As his character reached its conclusion, we asked him if he would miss the show. Karan responded by saying that endings pave the way for new beginnings, emphasising that change is constant. However, he further mentioned that he will indeed miss the set, the experiences he had there, and interacting with fellow actors on set.

When asked about the responsibility of celebrities on social media in this era where everything is public, he responded, ‘Absolutely’, with a large following comes great influence, and it's crucial for celebrities to be mindful of what they post. You never know who you might be influencing, so it's important to use that power in a right manner.

On being asked about what keeps him motivated, the actor explained that he always shows up no matter what, preferring to stay busy with work. He expressed his love for traveling and mountains, mentioning his upcoming plans to visit Bhutan.

